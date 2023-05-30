“They turned the trend into a movie”: Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City trailer sparks AI references across Twitter

Wes Anderson's long-awaited 11th feature film, Asteroid City, is all set to make its debut later in June. This upcoming stylistically coherent film will follow a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, which will see many parents and students from across the country unite for an Anderson-styled adventure. A new teaser for the upcoming film dropped on May 30.

While Wes Anderson has been extremely popular among fans, mainly due to his impressive repertoire of directing films like Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Rushmore, recently the director's style has become a trend across social media styles, thanks to the intervention of Artificial Intelligence, something that is rapidly growing in today's world.

Over the past few months, a Wes Anderson trend has taken over the internet, where various people have asked for different scenarios to be framed in Anderson's signature symmetrical, pastel style.

With the release of this new teaser for Asteroid City, Discussing Film's comment section on Twitter has become a hotbed for reactions from fans who kept dragging AI references into the upcoming film's anticipation.

Asteroid City teaser sparks discussions about AI Wes Anderson

While the excitement level for Asteroid City remains high, the comments across Twitter could not sway away from mentioning the AI trend that has reigned over the past few months. This was quite evident as many eager fans brought up the topic in the comment section of Asteroid City's trailer.

However, many comments also mentioned how excited fans were for this film. The talk of the film has been around for quite some time now, and most fans are eager to catch it in theaters.

While fans are still confused about the plot of Asteroid City, it will likely be based around a Space Cadet convention, which will see the participants engage in a scholarly competition and other entertaining activities.

The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Asteroid City will be released on June 23, 2023.

