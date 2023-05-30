10 potential blockbuster movies releasing in June 2023

June 2023 will be a treat for movie lovers as it will see the release of films from different genres. May saw the release of some hit films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and The Little Mermaid. But June will prove to be the biggest month of the year for movies as it has several potential blockbusters set to release.

While most upcoming movies will be released in theaters, there are a few that will premiere on streaming platforms. The following list features every movie set to release in June that will compete against each other and be loved by fans of multiple genres.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Asteroid City, and more movies releasing in June 2023

1) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse sequel is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 as the likes of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen are going to return alongside Peter B. Parker, who is now a father.

In the upcoming film, Miles will meet the whole Council of Spiders led by Miguel O'Hara and they will be against him for what he did in the first Spider-Verse outing. According to them, Miles is a danger to the multiverse. But they will actually be targeting the wrong person because the real villain of the film will turn out to be the Spot. It will be interesting to see how Miles convinces Miguel to team up with him to take on the Spot.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit the hit screens on June 2.

2) The Boogeyman

There has been a resurgence of horror films since 2022 as fans got to watch some spine-chilling movies like Smile and The Barbarian. Recently, we also got the gory flick, Evil Dead Rise, which turned out to be a success story. Now, The Boogeyman will also join the list of these great horror movies as it is another Stephen King adaptation.

The film will follow a little girl who tries to tell her older sister and her psychiatrist that the Boogeyman in her closet is real and it continuously wreaks havoc throughout the film. The movie will star David Dastmalchian from The Suicide Squad.

The Boogeyman will release on June 2.

3) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Transformers franchise needed a fresh start After The Last Knight and Bumblebee provided fans with exactly that and gave viewers the first look at Cybertron. Now with Rise of the Beasts, fans can expect to dive deeper into the mythology of these robotic alien beings.

Rise of the Beasts takes inspiration from the Beast Wars animated series that ran from 1996 to 2001 and it brings the Maximals to life. They have stayed hidden on Earth since ancient times, but now as the threat of Unicron looms over the planet, they will emerge to warn the Autobots about him and his Terrocons. Together, the Maximals and Autobots will team up to save the Earth from the Terrocons and their planet-eating leader.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theatres on June 9.

4) Strays

This live-action comedy tells the story of some adorable stray dogs. It stars Will Ferrell as the voice of the lead dog Reggie, who gets abandoned by his old lowlife owner Doug.

So, he plans to take revenge after meeting another stray named Bug (voiced by Jamie Foxx) along with a few others. After spending some time with them, Reggie realizes that he was in a toxic relationship with Doug and finally starts to value his freedom.

Strays will release on June 9.

5) The Flash

Ezra Miller's third movie as Barry Allen will feature two variants of him. One of them will be from the old DCEU's Earth while the other will be a younger 18-year-old version of himself. Along with the two Barry Allens, we'll also see two Batmen as Ben Affleck is set to make a short appearance in the film.

But the biggest takeaway of this film will be Michael Keaton's Batman. Along with him, Sasha Calle's Supergirl will also appear in this Flashpoint storyline where Barry goes back in time and prevents his mom from dying. His actions create an alternate timeline where the world almost comes to an end.

So, it will be upon Barry to decide whether he restores everything and lets his mother die, or whether he decides to stay in the new timeline.

The Flash will release on June 16.

6) Elemental

Disney's last few animated movies like Strange World and Lightyear were not well received. So, the studio has high hopes for Elemental, an animated film following the unlikely pair of Ember and Wade (fire and water).

The duo lives in a city where elements like fire, water, land, and air residents live together. But despite being extremely different from each other, both Ember and Wade figure out how much they actually have in common.

The film is scheduled to release on June 16.

7) Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth is set to return as Tyler Rake to take on another violent extraction mission. The Thor actor impressed everyone with the first film of the franchise as it became the biggest Netflix movie when it released back in April 2020.

Now that Tyler Rake lives, similar viewership results are expected when Extraction 2. After rescuing an Indian Gangster's son from Bangladesh, Rake will break into a high-security prison to save the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster in the sequel.

The film will feature Chris Hemsworth's longest one-take-action sequence ever, which takes place during the prison break.

The film will begin streaming on Netflix on June 16

8) Asteroid City

Asteroid City is another star-studded film that will feature a lot of familiar faces such as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie, and Bill Murray among others. It will be set in 1955 and will tell the story of a fictional American desert town that holds a Junior Space Cadet convention.

Bringing students and parents together from across the country for a scholarly competition, the film will see them trying to navigate through multiple different situations within Asteroid City.

Asteroid City will hit theaters on June 16.

9) No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence is set to appear in Sony's R-Rated comedy, where her character Maddie will have to date a wealthy couple's 19-year-old introverted son, Percy. Eager to make a living, she will get paid to help the boy get out of his shell before he goes to college.

However, the fun begins when things between them do not go as planned and they always end up in some sort of trouble. However, their time together creates an unbreakable bond between them as they eventually become good friends.

No Hard Feelings will release on June 23.

10) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

With James Mangold helming the project, Harrison Ford is set to return as the famed archaeologist Indiana Jones in his final outing. The most interesting aspect of the film is time travel. The film will see Indy race against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history.

He will be accompanied by his goddaughter in taking on an ex-Nazi Doctor, Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Other familiar actors involved in the film are Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Tobey Jones.

Indiana Jones 5 will hit theatres on June 30.

All the aforementioned movies set to release in June could be potential blockbusters. But the excessive competition could also hamper their box office results as people will have to choose one or two over the rest. So, it will be interesting to see which of these films turns out to be the victor.

