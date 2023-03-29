Wonder Woman’s role in The Flash spoiled by Ben Affleck

DCEU’s Batman actor, Ben Affleck, has been pretty vocal about his role in The Flash, which is supposed to be his final outing as the Caped Crusader. He previously spoke about his minor role in the movie, but while speaking on the Smartless podcast recently, he spoiled a scene involving Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman saying:

“I mean, I don’t wanna give a spoiler, but it was a scene where I get caught, I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys. And she saves me by– I mean, I’m sure the spoiler, DC assassins are gonna get me."

The movie's trailer suggested that Affleck’s Batman will have one action sequence in The Flash before having a heart-to-heart with Barry Allen. But as per Affleck’s comments, it’s possible that this action sequence also involves Wonder Woman.

How Wonder Woman saves Batman in The Flash

According to what Affleck revealed, Wonder Woman will save Batman “with the Lasso of Truth.” The actor continued on the podcast, saying:

“She saves me with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work... I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I got it!’”

So, Wonder Woman’s role finally gave Affleck the clarity to play Batman in the best way possible. During the podcast, Affleck got pretty casual about his role in the film and claimed that he finally figured out how to play Batman perfectly in The Flash. He said:

“I finally figured out how to play the guy… I was like, ‘Hold on, am I– Is that– I quit, I know I quit, and I know came back, but I got it now.’ It’s like, you know when you do the audition, and you’re on your way home, you’re like,’ Ooh.’”

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne (Image via DC)

It’s unfortunate that The Flash will be his final film because he was willing to return even after this one. But what’s important to note is that Diana’s cameo might still happen in The Flash despite what industry insiders have reported in the past.

Why Wonder Woman’s cameo could be deleted

Barry Allen and Wonder Woman (Image via DC)

A short while back, YouTuber Grace Randolph suggested that Gal Gadot’s cameo has been deleted from the upcoming Flash film. She, along with industry insider Umberto Gonzales (from The Wrap), previously reported the same information about Wonder Woman.

In a video on her Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel, Randolph stated:

“Let me tell you a little bit of Flash tea. I found out, just found out, that in The Flash, they’ve stripped out– James Gunn has instructed them to strip out all of the teases at the end of the movie. Henry Cavill’s been taken out, Gal Gadot’s been taken out, Sasha Calle’s been taken out, so that’s why– I think they’re going with a different Supergirl… I also heard that Michael Keaton was taken out of the end as well. So, they’re all out."

She has been pretty accurate with many of her scoops, and this one came after the announcement of James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. So, there is a chance that despite Ben Affleck’s recent revelation, we may not see Wonder Woman in the final cut of The Flash.

However, if the Gunn-Safron duo has decided to retain Gal Gadot in their DCU, then the cameo might stand.

The Flash releases on June 16, 2023.

