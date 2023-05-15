Transformers: Rise of the Beasts breaks record with surprising runtime

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the latest popular sci-fi action franchise installment, has piqued fans' interest worldwide. The movie, directed by Steven Caplen Jr., features a talented cast of actors and voice actors poised to take audiences on an epic journey of adventure, suspense, and intense action. As the release date inches closer, the latest update on the film's runtime has been revealed, and it's nothing short of surprising.

While the exact plot details of the movie are still under wraps, the arrival of the Maximals, Terrorcon, and the formidable new villain Unicron is expected to breathe fresh life into the franchise.

With so much anticipation surrounding the film, fans are eager to learn more about how the new shorter runtime might impact its overall success.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts promises new twists and a shorter runtime

Get ready for fresh twists and turns in the Autobots vs. Decepticons saga with the latest movie, featuring a new big bad and a surprisingly short runtime (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The highly anticipated Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to introduce new elements that promise to add a fresh take to the franchise. While the plot details remain a secret, fans can expect the arrival of the Maximals, Terrorcon, and the villainous Unicron to bring new twists to the story.

A recent exclusive report by Collider revealed that the movie will have a record-breaking runtime of just 1 hour and 57 minutes (excluding credits). This makes it the shortest main-line live-action Transformers movie, second only to the spin-off Bumblebee.

The previous films in the franchise had much longer runtimes, with Transformers: Age of Extinction holding the record for the longest runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, followed by Transformers: Dark of the Moon and The Last Knight, both with a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes.

Shorter runtime and focused storyline

Rise of the Beasts hopes to follow in the successful footsteps of Bumblebee by prioritizing a shorter runtime and focused storyline, aiming to restore the franchise's former glory (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The movies in the franchise directed by Michael Bay have often been criticized for their lengthy runtime. Although the longer runtime worked well for the first movie in 2007, it resulted in declining quality with each subsequent release, according to viewers and critics.

However, the spin-off, Bumblebee, received high critical acclaim, with its runtime of under two hours cited as one of the reasons for its success. The upcoming movie, Rise of the Beasts, also has a shorter runtime of 1 hour and 57 minutes, which could be an advantage.

Despite the story's many moving parts, including the arrival of Unicron and the Beast Wars storyline, the shorter runtime suggests a focused storyline and consistent pacing. This approach could reignite the franchise and offer a fresh and exciting take on the universe.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to premiere on June 9, 2023, and fans are eager to see how it compares to previous releases in the franchise. The film's shorter runtime could be an advantage, and the promising twists in the plot could offer a new chapter in the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons.

