The Flash reviews: Every celebrity that has praised the movie

The Flash is DC’s most anticipated summer blockbuster event and it has already got a lot of positive reactions. It held a screening at CinemaCon where the entire movie was played with the media.

To follow that, there have been many fan screenings. So, a lot of fans and influencers have already watched the film and raved it as one of the best comic book movies ever.

Apparently, this movie is supposed to be so good that even some big-name celebrities raved about it online. The reviews are yet to drop but the following Hollywood celebrities have given a big thumbs up to The Flash after becoming a part of an early screening.

All celebrities that loved The Flash

Tom Cruise

Many fans wouldn’t have anticipated that someone like Tom Cruise, who is a major Hollywood icon but had nothing to do with The Flash, would have come out of nowhere to praise the film.

But according to THR, Cruise showed an interest in the movie and asked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav if he could watch it. So, a special screening was held at his home.

After watching the film, he absolutely adored it and said that this is “the kind of movie we need now,” as it has “everything you want in a movie.” Now after making and starring in several amazing movies over the last four decades, Cruise ought to know everything there is about filmmaking.

Hence, approval from him would surely mean that The Flash is truly going to be a big deal.

Stephen King

Stephen King @StephenKing I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it. I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.

Stephen King is a renowned American author known primarily for his contributions to the horror and supernatural fiction genres. He has written numerous best-selling novels including Carrie, The Shining, It, and several others which were converted into movies and TV shows. But recently, The Flash caught his interest as well.

According to him, The Flash is the kind of superhero movie that would be appreciated even by non-comic book movie fans like him. As per his Tweet, the film is “heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping” and he “loved it.” Even James Gunn celebrated his Tweet in reply.

James Gunn

Since James Gunn is the President of DC Studios, one would think that it is his job to praise every upcoming DC movie. But he has talked about the movie differently right from the beginning. He has raved about it every chance he got, the same way he did while replying to Stephen King’s tweet.

Even when he announced the future DC slate, he mentioned that The Flash is one of his favorite movies. Later on, he also claimed that it is “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made.”

Based on the director and producer’s work on The Flash, Gunn added:

“We’re very close to Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the director and producer of The Flash. Andy’s going to be doing some more stuff for us.”

So, we could expect Andy Muschietti to direct one of DCU’s upcoming movies, if not a Flash sequel itself.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, the son of popular Hollywood icon, Will Smith, and a renowned actor and musician in his own right, also had great things to say about Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie. He called the movie “amazing” on his Instagram and said that the really had no words to say about the film.

Jaden @jaden The Flash Just Changed My Life WTF The Flash Just Changed My Life WTF

He further tweeted how Miller's movie had changed his life. This review from the singer was short, but it is effective as it paints a great picture of the upcoming DC flick.

Edgar Wright

British filmmaker Edgar Wright is known for his distinct and highly stylized approach to directing, often blending horror, comedy, action, and visual storytelling.

He was once involved with directing MCU’s Ant-Man but is mostly famous for several critically acclaimed films such as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Last Night in Soho.

Recently, he got to be a part of The Flash’s exclusive screening along with his editor, Paul Machliss, who is also the editor of Ezra Miller’s Flash movie.

In his Instagram post, he claimed that “the final film is a total blast.” He “had such fun picking Paul’s brains about it as soon as was finished.” So, that’s another visionary filmmaker praising the movie.

Terry Crews

The most recent validation for The Flash came from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Expendables franchise star, Terry Crews. As far as his superhero resume is concerned, he has only had a small cameo in Deadpool 2. But the actor has had a lot of experience working in the industry.

After watching the film with his family, he shared a highly positive review, encouraging fans “TO GO SEE THIS MOVIE!!”

The review embargo of Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller’s Flash movie is yet to be lifted, but seeing commendations from so many familiar celebrities, we have to believe that director Andy Muschietti has come up with something special.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

