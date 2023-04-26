Will The Flash 2 happen? Director Andy Muschietti unveils the truth

The Flash isn’t even out, and people are already asking about The Flash 2. The movie was screened for the press at Cinema Con 2023, and the critics’ reactions indicate that it has been well received. But along with the screening, the creatives behind the film have also begun to talk about the film.

It and It Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti was trusted to bring The Flash to life. If the critics are to be trusted, then he seems to have done a remarkable job with the film. So, could he be brought back for The Flash 2 as well? Most importantly, will we get a sequel to this Flashpoint story in James Gunn’s DCU? Muschietti addressed these doubts in his latest interview.

Andy Muschietti talks about The Flash 2

The Flash director Andy Muschietti (Image via DC)

While speaking with Comicbook.com, Muschietti revealed that there haven’t been any talks regarding The Flash 2 so far. The entire focus now is on seeing how the first film performs. There is hope for the franchise to continue if the film turns out to be a success.

Muschietti said:

“We didn't talk about it. I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie is successful.”

He further stated that a blueprint is being designed for the future of DCU. Whether it will include The Flash 2 remains to be seen. Muschietti continued:

“Of course, there’s an architecture in DC that is brewing, and it’s being created. And the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story? The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all these different worlds to coexist and interact. And so hopefully, yes. We don’t know yet. That’s the truth.”

So, there’s no definite answer yet.

The Flash poster (Image via DC)

Even though the hype for Ezra Miller’s upcoming movie is much greater than the last two DC movies, the future of The Flash franchise still hangs in the balance. Similar to Shazam 2, DC Studios Presidents James Gunn and Peter Safran will first check out how The Flash does at the box office. Only then will they decide whether to continue with a sequel or not.

How The Flash leads us into the DCU

New Poster of The Flash (Image via DC)

It is no secret that The Flash is inspired by the Flashpoint storyline from the comics. Barry Allen will first break the universe by going back in time and saving his mother. But because that dooms the newly created timeline, he will try to fix things by undoing what he did. And in pursuit of fixing everything, Barry will end up creating James Gunn’s new DCU timeline of Gods and Monsters.

This universe will have actors such as Jason Momoa and John Cena reprise their DCEU roles. But other roles, including those of Superman, Batman, and possibly even Wonder Woman, will be recast. So, the right question to ask right now isn’t whether The Flash 2 will happen. Instead, people should be asking if Ezra Miller will continue as Barry Allen in the new DC Universe.

If he does, then it’ll be highly likely that DC Studios will make another Flash movie involving him.

The Flash hits theaters on June 16.

