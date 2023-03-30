Shazam 2: 8 things that led to the film's failure

Shazam 2, the follow-up to the 2019 DC Comics-inspired blockbuster Shazam!, was expected to be a major hit. However, it underperformed at the box office, leaving fans and critics alike scratching their heads.

The film was made on a budget of $125 million, making it one of the costliest productions of the year, yet it only managed to rake in a meager $30.1 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office. As of now, the worldwide total stands at $103.4 million, making it the lowest-grossing movie in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) franchise.

Despite boasting a well-known cast and a beloved superhero character, Shazam 2 failed to resonate with audiences. From poor marketing strategies to an oversaturated superhero genre, several factors might have contributed to the lackluster performance of the film.

The lack of connection between Shazam and Black Adam, Superhero fatigue, and 6 other things that led to Shazam 2's failure

1) Shazam 2's performance was impacted by uncertainty over the DCU reboot

The uncertainty surrounding the DCU reboot was a major factor in the underperformance of Shazam 2 at the box office (Image via Warner Bros)

The announcement of the DCU reboot by James Gunn was a significant factor in the underperformance of Shazam 2. The uncertainty surrounding the future of the Shazam franchise, coupled with the confirmation that the old DCEU was coming to an end, led to a loss of interest among fans.

James Gunn and Peter Safran have not confirmed whether the Shazam-Fam will continue in the new DCU, and their previous statements indicated that it would only happen if Fury of the Gods was successful. The lack of a clear future for the franchise may have contributed to Shazam 2's lackluster box-office performance.

2) Shazam 2's faulty marketing strategies

Shazam 2's marketing strategies were criticized for not creating enough buzz among audiences (Image via Warner Bros)

Shazam 2's marketing campaign received criticism from fans for revealing too many details from the movie in the second trailer, including a cameo from Wonder Woman, leading many to feel that they had already seen the entire film.

This, combined with unclear messaging around the film's target audience, led to poor box office performances, with Zachary Levi pointing out that families were not adequately informed that the movie was intended as a family-friendly film, causing them to stay away from theaters. Overall, the film's marketing strategy failed to promote the movie effectively and may have hurt its box office success.

Zachary Levi @ZacharyLevi Charlie Rec @charlie_rec @ZacharyLevi but there is no denying that at the moment there are many snyder fans who are happy for the failure of your film and many of them wish that everything that is to come fails just for not continuing with the films of their director @ZacharyLevi but there is no denying that at the moment there are many snyder fans who are happy for the failure of your film and many of them wish that everything that is to come fails just for not continuing with the films of their director This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame. 🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/charlie_rec/st… This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame. 🤷‍♂️ twitter.com/charlie_rec/st…

3) Negative word of mouth impacted Shazam 2's box office numbers

Negative word of mouth and mixed reviews impacted the box office numbers of Shazam 2 (Image via Warner Bros)

Shazam 2's early screenings received unfavorable reviews from critics and audience members. Many felt that the movie lacked character development, had a predictable plot, and was mediocre compared to its predecessor.

The negative word-of-mouth created a lack of excitement and anticipation around the movie, leading to low box office numbers. Even fans of the first Shazam! movie were disappointed by its sequel and didn't feel motivated to recommend it to others.

4) The disappointing Wonder Woman cameo

The Wonder Woman cameo in Shazam 2 left fans disappointed and underwhelmed (Image via Warner Bros)

The inclusion of a Wonder Woman cameo was supposed to be a highlight of the movie. Unfortunately, it turned out to be nothing more than a marketing gimmick. Moreover, the little screen time given to Wonder Woman in the film disappointed fans as she was not involved in the final battle.

Fans were hoping for more involvement from her, especially after her outstanding performances in Snyderverse. Instead, Wonder Woman appeared at the film's end to deliver a joke, leaving fans wanting more. This lack of representation of heroes in the movie is a missed opportunity to showcase the diversity and power of the DC Universe.

5) Superhero fatigue contributed to Shazam 2's box office failure

Superhero fatigue and an overcrowded release schedule contributed to Shazam 2's box office failure (Image via Warner Bros)

In today's entertainment industry, the oversaturation of superhero films has led to a phenomenon known as "superhero fatigue." This phenomenon has made audiences increasingly disinterested in the genre, especially in films that fail to offer anything new or unique.

This was evident in the box office failure of Shazam 2, as many viewers were simply too burnt out from the endless stream of superhero movies to invest their time and money into yet another installment. Despite its best efforts to provide a fun and entertaining experience, the film ultimately fell victim to a more significant cultural trend that may continue to plague the superhero genre for years.

6) Shazam! Fury of the Gods faced overwhelming competition

Shazam! Fury of the Gods faced overwhelming competition, with John Wick 4 releasing around the same time (Image via Lionsgate)

Warner Bros. made a questionable decision when they delayed the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods from December to March, as it put the film in direct competition with several other highly anticipated movies.

Instead of only competing against Avatar 2 in December, the movie was released amid a crowded market that included Creed 3, 65, Scream 6, John Wick Chapter 4, and Dungeons & Dragons. This decision almost made it seem like the studio was sending the film to its demise. Excessive competition harmed Shazam! Fury of the Gods' box office performance, despite its potential as a successful sequel.

7) The lack of connection between Shazam and Black Adam

The lack of connection between Shazam and Black Adam, another DC character, may have contributed to the film's underperformance (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Shazam and Black Adam are closely linked in the comics, their connection in the films is minimal, which has left fans feeling unenthusiastic about their upcoming showdown.

This lack of connectivity between the characters may indicate a more significant issue--if the studios and filmmakers don't prioritize and invest in the Shazam character, it's difficult for audiences to become invested in his story and rivalries.

With no proper attention given to Shazam, it's hard for fans to care about his battles, including the one with Black Adam. Therefore, the creative team must establish a more significant connection between the two characters and create a compelling storyline to generate excitement and anticipation among viewers.

8) Early digital and streaming release contributed to Shazam 2's box office disappointment

The early digital and streaming release of the sequel, just 32 days after its theatrical release, may have also contributed to its box office disappointment (Image via Warner Bros)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly anticipated superhero film, may have suffered from box office disappointment due to its early digital and streaming releases. The movie is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video just 32 days after its theatrical release, with an expected release on HBO Max to follow a month later.

This contributed to a lack of urgency for audiences to see the film in theaters, resulting in lower box office numbers than expected. The trend of early digital and streaming releases may continue to impact the theatrical release of movies as studios look for ways to cater to the growing demand for at-home entertainment.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods' disappointing box office performance can be attributed to various factors. Despite the film's mixed reviews, the uncertainty surrounding the DCU reboot and early digital and streaming releases played a significant role in impacting its box office numbers. It remains to be seen how the franchise will fare in the future and whether it can establish itself as a formidable contender in the superhero genre.

Poll : 0 votes