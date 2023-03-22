DC: Why Shazam maybe end of the road for Zachary Levi

The thunderous release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods has sparked intense speculations about the future of Zachary Levi's iconic portrayal of the superhero.

While audiences anxiously await news of another chapter, director David F. Sandberg's recent revelation has put the brakes on any such hopes.

Sandberg, in a Twitter thread, recently confirmed that he has no plans to continue with the superhero genre and instead intends to return to his roots in horror and explore new creative ventures.

Sandberg's decision came after mixed reviews and an underwhelming box office performance of the sequel. Despite being widely embraced by audiences, the film garnered a negative response from critics.

Sandberg's announcement has raised questions about the fate of the franchise. Nevertheless, the director has no regrets about his time with the series, considering it a challenging and rewarding experience that taught him valuable lessons.

Why David F. Sandberg's departure may mean the end of the road for Zachary Levi's Shazam in the DC Universe

Shazam! Fury of the Gods receives negative reviews

The highly anticipated superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods has finally hit the big screen, but to the disappointment of many, it has not lived up to its hype.

Critics were quick to criticize the movie, citing lackluster storytelling, unimpressive visual effects, and subpar performances. As a result, the film has received negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, causing it to be labeled "Rotten."

Despite the criticisms, the film's director, David F. Sandberg, has expressed his thoughts on the film's reception, stating that he wasn't completely surprised by the reviews. In a recent comment on Reddit, Sandberg acknowledged the film's low box office numbers and admitted:

"It's not like this comes as a surprise."

However, Sandberg also noted that he was somewhat surprised by the critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes because he believed the movie was good. He stated:

"I wasn't critically expecting a repeat of the first film, but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well."

Director's thoughts on fan and critic reactions

David F. Sandberg recently shared his candid thoughts on the mixed reactions to his latest film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Despite the film receiving negative reviews from critics, Sandberg still stands by his work. In a recent tweet, Sandberg expressed his surprise at the film's low Rotten Tomatoes score, which he claimed was "somewhat surprising" given his belief that the sequel is a quality film.

Despite the negative reception, Sandberg has stated that he has no regrets about making the two DC films, describing the experience as:

"A very challenging but valuable experience."

Furthermore, Sandberg has confirmed that he is "definitely done with superheroes now" and is looking forward to returning to his horror roots. This decision is not surprising considering his background in the genre, having directed horror films such as Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out before his involvement with the DC franchise.

Sandberg's openness about his thoughts on the negative reviews and fans' reactions to the sequel showcases his dedication to creating quality films that resonate with audiences.

It also reveals his willingness to take on new challenges and grow as a filmmaker by exploring different genres. Fans and critics alike will be curious to see what Sandberg has in store for his future projects and what exciting stories he will bring to the big screen.

Factors behind Shazam! Fury of the Gods poor reception

Despite the excitement surrounding the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods reception in the film fell short of expectations. The sequel disappointed many fans, with critics expressing their disappointment through negative reviews.

Various factors could have contributed to the poor reception of the film. Firstly, superhero fatigue could be one of the significant reasons.

The oversaturation of superhero movies in recent years has left audiences feeling fatigued and bored with the genre. This could have negatively impacted the perception of the sequel, causing audiences to approach the film with a jaded mindset.

Another factor could be the impending reset of the DC Universe, which is expected to take place under the new regime of James Gunn and Peter Safran. With a new direction on the horizon, audiences may have viewed the sequel as irrelevant to the franchise's future. This could have led to a lack of investment in the film and negatively impacted its reception.

Final thoughts: The Shazam family's future in the DCU

With David F. Sandberg ready to move on from superhero films, it's natural to wonder about the fate of the Shazam family in the DC Universe. However, Sandberg has hinted that the future is bright for Zachary Levi's group of heroes.

Despite the poor performance of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at the box office and negative reviews, Sandberg has stated that both movies align with James Gunn's and Peter Safran's plans. This means that the Shazam family may continue to be a part of the DCU, even without Sandberg at the helm.

Fans of the lovable group of heroes can only hope that they will continue to have adventures in DCU. While Sandberg's time with superheroes may have ended, the Shazam family's future remains bright.

