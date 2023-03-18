5 DC heroes who're a better fit for Marvel (& 5 who're the other way round)

The worlds of DC and Marvel Comics have captivated readers for decades, with each universe offering distinct characters and storylines. However, some heroes from each universe could find a better home in the other.

It's fascinating to imagine what would happen if these heroes were placed in unfamiliar settings and how they would interact with new characters.

From the morally conflicted Question to the time-traveling Booster Gold, there are some DC heroes who would thrive in the more complex world of Marvel. However, the lethal Punisher and the supernatural Ghost Rider are two of the Marvel heroes that would feel more at home in the gritty and psychologically-driven world of DC.

DC vs Marvel: Which heroes are better suited for the other universe?

DC heroes who would fit better in Marvel

1) The Question

Unmasking the truth: The Question's noir aesthetic would add a gritty edge to the superhero universe (Imaqge via DC Comics)

The Question's dedication to uncovering the truth and his willingness to push boundaries would make him an intriguing character in the morally complex world of Marvel. His uncompromising nature and unconventional methods would add a layer of complexity to the already diverse roster of Marvel heroes.

With his thought-provoking and philosophical approach to crime-fighting, he would fit in nicely with heroes such as Daredevil and Spider-Man. These superheroes are known for their internal struggles and moral dilemmas.

The character's mysterious and enigmatic persona would also lend itself well to Marvel's storytelling style, and add an element of intrigue and mystery to the universe.

2) Booster Gold

From zero to hero: Booster Gold's time-traveling antics would fit right in with the quirky characters of the other superhero universe (Image via DC Comics)

Booster Gold's time-traveling abilities would make him a great addition to Marvel's cast of characters and provide endless storytelling possibilities.

As a hero who initially used his powers for fame and fortune, Booster Gold's journey to redemption would parallel the journeys of characters like Iron Man and Spider-Man.

His interactions with characters from different periods could also lead to exciting explorations of alternate timelines and the consequences of changing the past. Booster Gold's unique abilities and personality would make him a valuable addition to the other superhero universe.

3) The Atom

Tiny but mighty: The Atom's ability to shrink down to microscopic sizes would make him a valuable asset in any battle of any universe (Image via DC Comics)

Atom's scientific expertise and unique abilities would make him a valuable asset to any superhero team in the Marvel Universe.

His ability to shrink to microscopic sizes would allow him to infiltrate and gather information on foes undetected. Meanwhile, his scientific knowledge would aid in creating new technologies and weapons to combat threats.

Additionally, his interactions with characters like Hank Pym and Reed Richards would provide opportunities for fascinating scientific exchanges and collaborations. All this would make him a well-rounded and intriguing addition to the other comic universe.

4) Animal Man

The call of the wild: Animal Man's powers would be a perfect fit in an animal-inspired hero lineup (Image via DC Comics)

Animal Man is a versatile hero with a unique power set that would make him an asset to any superhero team. His ability to absorb animal powers would not only make him a powerful fighter, but it would also allow him to adapt to any situation.

In the Marvel Universe, since animal-inspired heroes like Spider-Man and Black Panther are common, Animal Man would fit right in. He could also bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the table, making him a valuable addition to any team of heroes.

5) Green Arrow

From star city to the Avengers: Green Arrow's archery skills and unwavering morals would add depth to the other heroes of the other universe (Image via DC Comics)

Green Arrow is a highly skilled archer and vigilante fighting the crime in Star City. Although he is a crucial DC Universe's Justice League member, he would also be an excellent fit for the Marvel Universe. As a street-level hero, he would feel at home alongside Daredevil and the Punisher.

His archery skills would allow him to interact with characters from other universes such as Hawkeye and Black Widow. He would be a great addition to any of the teams in Marvel.

His strong moral compass would also align well with the Avengers' ethos, making him an excellent choice for this legendary team of heroes.

Marvel heroes who would fit better in DC

1) The Punisher

A one-man army: The Punisher's lethal approach would make him a natural fit for DC's gritty world (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Punisher is a complex and controversial character who has always been at odds with the moral code of many traditional superheroes. He is a product of his tragic past and uses extreme methods to seek revenge and justice against criminals.

However, his uncompromising approach to crime-fighting would be better suited to DC's gritty and realistic world, where characters like Batman and the Question have a similar philosophy.

In contrast, more idealistic heroes like Captain America and Spider-Man may not agree with his methods, making him an outsider in that world.

2) Ghost Rider

Burning bright: Ghost Rider's supernatural powers would thrive in DC's mystical universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ghost Rider is a unique character with a rich and complex backstory that would make him a perfect fit for DC's mystical and magical world. As a supernatural anti-hero, he possesses incredible power and a solid moral code, directly conflicting with some of DC's more morally ambiguous characters.

With his visually striking appearance and impressive range of abilities, Ghost Rider would be a great addition to any team in the DC Universe. He would also undoubtedly be a fan favorite among readers.

3) Moon Knight

The many faces of Moon Knight: DC's dark and psychological world would embrace his multiple personalities (Image via Marvel Comics)

Moon Knight, also known as Marc Spector, is a complex and layered character. His struggles with mental health and identity make him a perfect fit for the darker and more mature themes explored in the DC Universe.

His dissociative identity disorder adds an extra layer of depth to his character as he battles external enemies and inner demons. With his unique abilities and troubled past, Moon Knight would be a compelling addition to the ranks of DC's most iconic and psychologically complex heroes.

4) Silver Surfer

Guardian of the cosmos: Silver Surfer's cosmic powers would be right at home in DC's interstellar community (Image via Marvel Studios)

Silver Surfer is not just a cosmic hero, but a being imbued with immense power and wisdom. As a herald of Galactus, he has traveled the cosmos and witnessed the mysteries and wonders of the universe.

Silver Surfer would be a formidable ally to heroes like Superman and Green Lantern in the DC Universe, with his vast cosmic powers augmenting their already impressive abilities.

His unique perspective on the nature of the universe and his experiences make him a valuable asset in understanding and combating otherworldly threats.

5) Blade

Vampire hunter extraordinaire: Blade's expertise in combatting the undead would make him a welcome addition to DC's supernatural lineup (Image via Marvel Comics)

Blade, a half-vampire, half-human hybrid, possesses incredible abilities that make him a formidable opponent against supernatural threats.

With his unparalleled combat skills and expert knowledge of the vampire world, he would be a valuable addition to DC's supernatural community, working alongside heroes like John Constantine and Zatanna to protect humanity from the dangers of the occult.

His inclusion in the DC Universe would bring an exciting new dynamic to the world of dark magic and the undead, making for a thrilling addition to the DC pantheon.

These are just a few of the Marvel and DC comic characters who would work well in the other universe. There are several others who aren't mentioned in this list who would be value additions to both the comic worlds.

