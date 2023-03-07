Top 10 wasted Marvel characters in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has become a pop culture phenomenon with its incredible ability to transform comic book characters into household names.

While heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor have garnered a massive fan following, a few characters have been overlooked and underutilized in the MCU.

Despite having intriguing storylines and fascinating backstories in the comics, some characters have not been given the attention they deserve in the movies. With the vast array of characters and storylines available in the Marvel universe, it would be a shame not to explore them fully.

Scorpion, The Leader, and 8 other wasted Marvel characters in the MCU

10) Betty Ross

Betty Ross: Bruce Banner's love interest and daughter of Thunderbolt Ross (Image via Universal Pictures)

Betty Ross is a pivotal figure in the Hulk's story, with her ability to reach and calm Bruce when he transforms into the Hulk. Although she was brought to life by Liv Tyler in the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk, her character has not featured in the MCU since then.

This is unfortunate, as Betty has an intriguing storyline in the comics, where she becomes the Harpy and later the Red She-Hulk. Her absence from the MCU means that her unique connection with the Hulk remains unexplored, leaving a missed opportunity for character development and emotional depth.

9) The Winter Soldier

Formerly known as Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers' childhood friend and a skilled assassin (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, is a beloved Marvel character whose tragic backstory and dynamic relationship with Captain America have captured the hearts of fans.

While his show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, did sideline him to some extent, the series still provided an in-depth exploration of Bucky's character, shedding light on his struggles with PTSD and the weight of his past actions as a brainwashed assassin.

Although the show further emphasized Falcon's journey further, Sebastian Stan's powerful portrayal of Bucky Barnes earned widespread acclaim and served as a testament to his ability to bring emotional depth to the role.

8) Mar-Vell

A Kree scientist and mentor to Carol Danvers, the original Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel Studios)

Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel in Marvel Comics, was a trailblazer for superheroes with a unique and compelling backstory. As a Kree Warrior, Mar-Vell brought a fresh perspective to the comic book world, and his heroic exploits spanned over four decades.

Although the MCU attempted to pay homage to Mar-Vell with a gender-swapped version played by Annette Benning, the character was unfortunately relegated to a minor role and was killed off too soon.

Seeing such a legendary hero reduced to a mere footnote in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is disappointing. Comic book fans will always remember Mar-Vell's legacy, and his impact on the industry will never be forgotten.

7) Mr. Fantastic

Leader of the Fantastic Four and a brilliant scientist with the ability to stretch his body (Image via Marvel Studios)

The appearance of John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was undoubtedly an exciting moment for Marvel fans. However, the briefness of his cameo left many disappointed, as they were eager to see more of his take on the character.

It was a missed opportunity to showcase Mr. Fantastic's stretching abilities, and the character was quickly dispatched, leaving fans wanting more.

While Kevin Feige has hinted at a different actor taking on the role for the main Fantastic Four film, the idea of Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic remains a popular choice among fans, and there's hope that he may return to the role in the future.

6) Scorpion

A supervillain with a powerful mechanical tail and a long-standing enemy of Spider-Man (Image via Marvel Studios)

Scorpion is a classic Spider-Man villain with a fascinating backstory that dates back to the 1960s. Mac Gargan was hired to spy on Peter Parker as a private eye, but when his obsession with discovering Parker's secrets grew out of control, he underwent a dangerous experiment that transformed him into the Scorpion.

With a powerful tail and superhuman strength, Scorpion has given Spider-Man a run for his money on many occasions.

It's disappointing that in the MCU, Scorpion's role was limited to a brief appearance as one of Adrian Toomes' associates in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Hopefully, future films will give Scorpion the screen time he deserves and explore his complex character more deeply.

5) The Leader

A brilliant but unstable scientist who gains superhuman intelligence and becomes a major Hulk antagonist. (Image via Universal Pictures)

Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader, is a compelling and complex character from the Marvel universe who appeared in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

Played by the talented Tim Blake Nelson, The Leader was introduced as a brilliant scientist who gained incredible intelligence and psychic powers after being exposed to gamma radiation.

Though he was only briefly shown in the film, fans were excited about the potential of seeing The Leader as a villain in future Marvel movies.

Unfortunately, The Leader has yet to make another appearance in the MCU, leaving audiences to speculate about his potential return and the havoc he could wreak as a formidable adversary to some of our favorite heroes.

4) Gorr

A powerful alien known as "The God Butcher," who seeks to eliminate all gods (Image via Marvel Studios)

Gorr, the God Butcher, is a notorious villain in the comics universe, known for his hatred of gods and relentless pursuit of their destruction. Portrayed by the acclaimed actor Christian Bale in the highly anticipated film Thor: Love and Thunder, fans had high expectations for the character's big-screen debut.

Unfortunately, the movie's release was disappointing and criticized, as many felt that Gorr's role was significantly reduced and his character needed more depth and nuance than his comic book counterpart.

Furthermore, the fact that Gorr died in the film only added to the frustration of fans hoping for a more significant impact from the formidable villain. Despite the disappointment, Gorr the God Butcher remains a compelling and memorable character in the Marvel comics and will likely continue to captivate readers and viewers alike.

3) Lady Sif

An Asgardian warrior and ally of Thor who has appeared in the Thor films (Image via Marvel Studios)

Lady Sif is an essential character in the Thor comics, and fans were excited to see her brought to life in the MCU. Despite being a mighty warrior and close ally to Thor, she has been largely forgotten in the films.

Her debut in Thor and subsequent appearances in Thor: The Dark World were well-received, and scheduling conflicts prevented her from appearing in Thor: Ragnarok.

Although she had a minor role in Thor: Love and Thunder, it felt like a wasted opportunity to fully explore the character and her dynamic with the rest of the cast. Unfortunately, such a fan-favorite character must be utilized more in the MCU.

2) Quicksilver

A speedster and member of the X-Men who also briefly appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Image via Marvel Studios)

Quicksilver, portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was an intriguing character in Avengers: Age of Ultron. His ability to move at supersonic speeds brought a fresh and dynamic element to the Avengers team.

However, his untimely demise left the audience unsatisfied, as he had much more potential to explore. Unfortunately, such a compelling character was given such a short-lived presence in the MCU.

Nonetheless, his legacy lives on as fans continue to appreciate his memorable contribution to the Avengers franchise.

1) Hulk

Bruce Banner's alter ego, a towering green monster with incredible strength and a tragic backstory (Image via Marvel Studios)

While Hulk has been a fan-favorite character in the MCU, he has yet to receive the same level of attention and respect as other beloved superheroes. Despite his iconic status, the writers have often relegated him to a supporting role and reduced his powers, disappointing fans.

Comic book fans have long appreciated the depth and complexity of the character's storylines. By failing to embrace his unique abilities and backstory, the MCU is missing out on a significant opportunity to create even more captivating and nuanced content for its viewers.

The Hulk's potential is vast, and the MCU has only scratched the surface of what this iconic character can bring to the table.

