Captain America: New World Order synopsis leaks online

Captain America: New World Order is one of 2024's most highly anticipated Marvel projects. The movie will continue the Disney+ miniseries of 2021, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and focus on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who has assumed the mantle of Captain America and dealing with the challenges that come with it.

Much of the plot details for New World Order are under wraps as the film is in the development and pre-production stage. However, the upcoming movie's synopsis has been leaked online, and it provides some interesting and crucial details.

Captain America: New World Order will introduce Adamantium into the MCU

A Marvel leaker and Twitter user by the name of Marvel Updates has posted a synopsis of Captain America: New World Order on his Twitter page. The synopsis revealed that the upcoming film would be tied to the events of Eternals and finally address the hand of the celestial Tiamut sticking outside of the Earth.

It also states that Tiamut is now an island and has birthed a new metal called Adamantium. Comic book fans will be familiar with Adamantium as the metal that is bonded to the skeleton of well-known superhero and X-Men member Wolverine, whose distinctive claws are covered in the metal.

The synopsis of the New World Order also revealed that multiple countries, including the United States, would be warring over possession of the new metal. It also states that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross is among those who want to claim both Tiamut and Adamantium, leading to Sam Wilson's Captain America trying to stop him by assembling a new team. Sam will also have to deal with some additional villains who are also vying for Adamantium, such as Tim Blake Nelson's Leader.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Nate Moore says 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER' begins filming in 3 weeks.

(Source: Deadline)



Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed to Deadline that Captain America: New World Order would begin filming in March.

As per Screenrant, the events of the New World Order will reportedly tie into the upcoming Thunderbolts film. The film will see the titular team travel to Tiamut Island to try and claim Adamantium.

A new character description for Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: New World Order has also been leaked. It was revealed that Ross would use siphoned radiation to become the Red Hulk in the film.

Thunderbolts News @thunderbnews The character description for Thunderbolt Ross/Red Hulk in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER’:



In a recent appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show on March 1st, 2023, Anthony Mackie disclosed that he had only recently received the script for Captain America: New World Order. He said:

"Ironically enough, I got my script today."

He then added, saying how his script was in an e-mail that was locked by a passcode:

"Like, today. I literally, I’ll show you the email. I got my script today. Haven’t read it. Haven’t opened it. I haven’t got my passcode to the website that lets you get to the website. We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer, and read our script."

SaintJorgeSupreme🦇✨ @SaintJorge2 I hope Sam's Costume in Captain America: New World Order has an Overall and it looks similar to this one. I hope Sam's Costume in Captain America: New World Order has an Overall and it looks similar to this one. https://t.co/9vc7Aacplk

He then concluded by saying how Marvel does not trust their actors:

"They don’t trust nobody. And it’s always like some 21-year-old intern, and he just hates you. You know, he’s sitting there eating Cheetos, and he’s like, ‘Read faster,’ you know? And I’m like, ‘I’m dyslexic.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’ Like it’s, oh, it’s a whole thing."

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024. The film will star the following actors:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross

Shira Haas as Ruth-Bat Seraph/Sabra

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Additionally, Sebastian Stan is rumored to reprise his MCU role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier from previous MCU films. Xosha Roquemore has also been cast in the film in an undisclosed role.

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



According to well-known industry insider Daniel Ritchman, Diamondback, a villain from the Marvel Comics universe, will also make an appearance in Captain America: New World Order. Ritchman said that the casting call for the character was for a female in her early to mid-30s of any ethnicity to play opposite Anthony Mackie, with the casting call also describing it as both a villain and a love interest role.

It was also said that there were more appearances planned for the character after Captain America: New World Order.

