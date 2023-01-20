Harrison Ford's Red Hulk look leak has the Internet baffled

Captain America: New World Order is one of the most exciting MCU projects of 2024, partly because of Harrison Ford's Red Hulk. Rumors have suggested a lot about Captain America 4 as it is expected to feature the Leader and the Serpent Society, assemble the New Avengers squad, and set up the arrival of Red Hulk.

New World Order is about to go under production very soon, and people are confused about how it'll add so many rumored elements even if its run time is three hours long. One or two elements will have to be left out. But Secretary Ross' Presidential election and his turn into the Red Hulk surely need to be included in it. In fact, a new leak may have already revealed Harrison Ford's Red Hulk look.

Netizens react to concept art depicting Harrison Ford as Red Hulk

A new concept art featuring Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross as the Red Hulk has been circulating on Twitter. People have had mixed reactions to it, with many arguing that it is a random photoshop, not a leak. Established industry insider @MyTimeToShineH also said it's insane how "legit" it looks.

@MyTimeToShineH on Twitter is a credible source, but she has often been wrong about things. Hence, this bit needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Here's how other fans reacted to Harrison Ford's new avatar:

Dan @Dantayman @MyTimeToShineH We know they’re gonna upgrade the look. Movie hasn’t even started shooting yet @MyTimeToShineH We know they’re gonna upgrade the look. Movie hasn’t even started shooting yet

It will be interesting to see how Thunderbolt Ross becomes the President of the US and then eventually turns into the Red Hulk.

Thunderbolt Ross’ arc in Phase 5

The unfortunate demise of William Hurt led to the recasting of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross. And now, this character will further replace the current United States President, Ritson, in MCU. The trailer of Secret Invasion revealed President Ritson's accident. So maybe he won't survive the car crash, and Secretary Ross will go on to become President Ross.

Captain America and The Leader (Image via Marvel)

But since The Leader is a Hulk villain and he is involved in Captain America 4, President Ross' turn into the Red Hulk could, and probably should happen because of him. However, it is also possible that Ross will only appear in his regular human form in Captain America 4. Thunderbolts is where he'd turn into the Hulk.

In the past, Ross has experimented a lot with the Super Soldier program. And recently, CIA director Val wanted her hands on Vibranium. Keeping that in mind, new rumors suggest that the dead Celestial Tiamut will become a source to acquire Adamantium.

Val and Thunderbolt Ross (Image via Sportskeeda)

Knowing Thunderbolt Ross from the past, he is a power-hungry persona who likes to be in control of things. So, he and the new CIA director Val would get together to sanction the Thunderbolts to go after Adamantium on Tiamut island.

Furthermore, Ross' latest Super Soldier program will lead to the creation of the Sentry. So, he'd be added to the Thunderbolts but would then go rogue. That's when the priority of the Thunderbolts' mission would probably change. Instead of acquiring Adamantium, they'd have to fight The Sentry.

Thunderbolt Ross vs the Sentry (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since all the Thunderbolts are basically Super Soldiers and spies, they'd be no match for another one of Marvel's Superman counterparts. So, the Red Hulk might have to step into the battle to help them fight the Sentry, and that's how the Thunderbolts movie is supposed to become epic.

Again, all this comes from unconfirmed rumors, so they have to be taken with a pinch of salt. But that doesn't mean these rumors can't come true.

Captain America: New World Order arrives on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts will follow it on July 26, 2024.

