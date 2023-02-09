Will Bucky return in Captain America 4? New Report reveals his potential role

Captain America 4 is the first MCU movie scheduled to be released in 2024, and it’s needless to say that this film will be one of the most exciting Marvel projects of the year. It is already rumored to feature several villains such as The Leader, The Serpent Society, Diamondback, and Sharon Carter, aka the Power Broker.

Along with them, Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross will become the new President of the US, and his role will transition into Thunderbolts. But speaking of Thunderbolts, many fans were left asking if Bucky will appear in the movie.

After spending some time with Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was suspected that he would also be around Sam in his early days as the new Captain America.

But surprisingly, he was missing from the lineup of Captain America: New World Order announced at the D23 Expo. Instead, he was added to the Thunderbolts as one of its leading members. So, will he be a part of New World Order too? A new report suggests exactly that.

Will Bucky appear in Captain America 4? Everything we know

The Winter Soldier and Captain America (Image via Marvel)

According to The Cosmic Circus, Sebastian Stan will not be completely absent from the next Captain America outing. Even though Sam Wilson is teaming up with Joaquin Torres, who will become the new Falcon, Bucky Barnes will also appear in New World Order in some capacity.

His role is said to be brief, as it might only be a cameo setting up his major role in Thunderbolts. But The Cosmic Circus also noted that another rewrite of Captain America 4 was submitted sometime around the New Year. So, it is possible that this new rewrite could have increased Bucky’s role, or removed it entirely.

Other rumored plot elements of Captain America 4

Tiamut in Eternals (Image via Marvel)

There are 3 particular plot points rumored to be covered in Captain America 4. One of them involves a conflict over the emergence of Adamantium from Tiamut island. This storyline will then continue in Thunderbolts.

Besides that, it’s confirmed that Captain America 4 will share connections with 2016's Captain America: Civil War, as there will be sparks between President Ross and Sam Wilson. After all, the former did put the latter in prison back when the Sokovia Accords were in play.

Thaddeus Ross in Captain America 4 (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Studios Vice President Nate Moore spoke to Collider about the tension between Wilson and Ross:

"Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun."

This interesting storyline will continue in Captain America 4, where Ross might finally begin to respect Sam Wilson. Besides this narrative, Sam Wilson is also said to unite The New Avengers by the end of the film, leading fans directly into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Amidst all this, it will be interesting to see how the Leader and the other rumored villains will be incorporated into the story.

Captain America: New World Order begins filming on March 20, and it will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

