Anthony Mackie reveals whether or not Sam Wilson's Captain America will be the leader of the Avengers

Anthony Mackie has wowed audiences and fans across the world with his portrayal of Sam Wilson, aka Falcon/Captain America, in five films and one miniseries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mackie's Sam Wilson last appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where he assumed the mantle of Captain America in the end, taking over the role from Steve Rogers after much reluctance. Thus, fans can expect Captain America: New World Order to focus on him dealing with his new mantle and the challenges that come with it.

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson becoming Captain America has led to a popular fan theory on the internet suggesting that he would be the new leader of the Avengers in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Mackie, however, has responded to the fan theories and, in an interview with Empire Magazine, has said that his character will not be the leader of the Avengers moving forward.

"Sam is the only character without superpowers": Anthony Mackie reveals some key information regarding his version of Captain America

Anthony Mackie reveals that Sam Wilson will not be the leader of the Avengers (Images via Getty/[email protected])

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Anthony Mackie discussed Sam Wilson's lack of superpowers and how that would present a problem when he is in charge of the Avengers and has faced up against a threat like Thanos. Hence eliminating the chance that his persona is a leader.

"Sam is the only character without superpowers. He’s just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I’ve been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Sam Wilson’s Captain America has been added to Fortnite. Sam Wilson’s Captain America has been added to Fortnite. https://t.co/GCYeKu7RJi

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson states something that supports this idea by pointing out that, in contrast to Steve Rogers, he is more of a follower than a leader. He said the following line to Nick Fury:

"Don't look at me, I do what he does, just slower."

The fan theory of Sam Wilson becoming Captain America gained traction online as recent Marvel comic book runs featuring Sam as Captain America have depicted him as the leader of the Avengers.

Captain America: NWO Updates @UpdatesCAP4 SAM WILSON DESERVES AND WILL BE THE LEADER OF THE AVENGERS SAM WILSON DESERVES AND WILL BE THE LEADER OF THE AVENGERS https://t.co/a5GXkkMlE3

Anthony Mackie had previously emphasized the aforementioned statement to Empire Magazine in a interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be different from Steve Rogers. He added that Wilson's Captain America is a hero who tries to bring peace rather than cause destruction.

"Remember, he's a counselor and he's a regular guy who just happened to become an Avenger. There's no superpowers, there's no super-suit, there's no super-serum. He's just a guy. I love the idea of him moving through life as Captain America, as someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical force."

As of now, the state of the Avengers in the MCU is unclear as they are not shown being active as a group in the present-day timeline aside from a few mentions of characters such as Scott Lang (Ant-Man) and Bruce Banner (Hulk) calling themselves Avengers.

It is currently unknown who will lead the Avengers after Anthony Mackie ruled out the possibility of Sam Wilson doing so. However, YouTuber John Campea has suggested names such as Don Cheadle's James Rhodes and Brie Larson's Carol Danvers as possible picks to lead the team.

Kristian Harloff, the co-host of The John Campea Show, even suggested that Tom Holland's Spider-Man could be the new possible leader of the Avengers. When MyTimeToShineHello, a dependable industry insider, tweeted that Tom Holland would play the lead role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, this was also happening.

Despite the rumors, fans won't know who will be the Avengers team's leader until 2025's The Kang Dynasty.

Captain America: New World Order plot, cast, and staff

Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios



Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. Just announced in Hall H:Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order, in theaters May 3, 2024. #SDCC2022 https://t.co/Azgc0WiVIR

The plot of Captain America: New World Order is, as of now, unknown due to the film being in the development stage. But it will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson clash with Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross, who will serve as president of the United States. Producer Nate Moore had this to say about Ross and Sam's relationship in an interview with Collider.

"Well, look, Sam Wilson's Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It's no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson's the best."

He added:

Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords."

He concluded by saying how there would be tension between the two characters.

There's going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun."

Movie Zone @MovieZone469 Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will become the new President of the United States in the #MCU , confirms Kevin Feige! Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will become the new President of the United States in the #MCU, confirms Kevin Feige! https://t.co/sZ5FEbwNqy

The confirmed cast of the film is as follows:

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross

Shira Haas as Ruth-Bat Seraph/Sabra

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Additionally, Sebastian Stan is reportedly appearing in a minor role, reprising his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier from previous MCU projects. Xosha Roquemore has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Captain America: New World Order will be released on May 3, 2024. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson wrote the script, which Julius Onah will direct.

Poll : 0 votes