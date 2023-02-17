Does Scott Lang die in Ant-Man 3? 

Ant-Man 3 has finally hit theaters and has left a clear divide between the audience and the critics. While the movie had its flaws, it was certainly an entertaining watch.

Fans are loving it and the 84% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes is proof of that. It is one of those movies where being too critical might not be justified in the larger scheme of things as Quantumania is quite important for the MCU.

The world-building aspect was great as it laid down the pathway to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It left fans with many unanswered questions that will be answered in future movies. But one question that many fans had before Ant-Man 3 even hit the theaters, has been answered!

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man 3: Scott Lang came out alive and kicking

Scott Lang in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

Despite being a divorced ex-con, Scott has become a crucial character in the MCU. Even after his achievements, people continuously underestimate him. And with the arrival of Quantumania, all Ant-Man fans were worried that he’d perish while going up against a villain as strong as Kang the Conqueror. However, that didn’t happen!

Scott Lang came out alive and kicking. In fact, both Ant-Man and the Wasp managed to defeat Kang, which was perhaps the biggest surprise of the film. But fans were right to worry about Scott because right from the beginning, the marketing campaign teased a tragic ending for him with a broken helmet.

Ultimately, Kang did break his helmet by kicking him in the face repeatedly. But right when he was about to die at the hands of the Conqueror, Hope came to his aid. Together, the bug couple defeated this particular Kang variant for good.

Who dies in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Kang and MODOK in Ant-Man 3 (Image via Marvel)

It was quite surprising to see that not a single character from team Ant-Man died in the movie. Everyone, including Scott Lang, Cassie Lang, Hope Van Dyne, Janet Van Dyne, and Hank Pym walked out of the Quantum Realm safe and sound. But the most important ones to perish were all villains including Kang, Krylar, and MODOK.

Scott stuck a bunch of blue and red Pym particles to the core of Kang’s ship, and then both Hulk and Scott pushed him to the core. It got unstable and took the Conqueror down for good (probably). But before him, MODOK switched sides and died fighting against him. According to MODOK, he died an Avenger.

Bill Murray as Krylar from comics (Image via Marvel)

The final significant character who is presumed to be 'KIA' is Bill Murray’s Krylar. He was an old ally of Janet who betrayed the Quantum Realm inhabitants and supported Kang. Ultimately, Karma struck back at him as Hank Pym embiggened an edible alien that probably ended up eating Krylar.

Even though team Ant-Man survived this bout, at least a couple of them could end up dying in future movies like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Ant-Man 4.

Ant-Man 3 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

