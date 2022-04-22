Stephen King gets brutally trolled online after sharing his horrifying microwaved salmon recipe 

Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror story writers in the world. From child devouring clowns to murderous teenagers, King has produced some great spine-chilling stories, which were later produced as successful movies.
The writer has an active Twitter account where he recently posted a salmon recipe. The recipe has garnered a lot of attention from Twitter users, and they responded to the tweet with memes and jokes.
The tweet has received over 5k comments and 31k likes.
Stephen King cooks his salmon in a microwave
The author shared that he preferred to add olive oil and lemon juice to his salmon. He did not mention adding salt, which might have been an error of omission. He then wraps the fish in a paper towel and puts it in the microwave.
Here's King's cooking recipe:
"Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big. Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it. Wrap it in damp paper towels. Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so. Eat it. Maybe add a salad."
The author received support from a few of his followers, who shared their own recipes for microwaved fish, but many were gravely against the idea.
Twitter users trolled the author with jokes and memes
Stephen King's microwaved salmon recipe became a viral topic for the day, with Twitter users comparing it to his horror stories. Users felt that the recipe was the shortest and most horrifying story they had ever heard.
Others just criticized the recipe and labeled it "controversial" and "salmon abuse." Some even joked that the recipe was a "crime against God and nature."
Some used their creative juices to come up with humourous responses.
One user took it upon himself to provide Stephen King with his "better" version of cooking salmon. His recipe included frying the fish in a skillet instead of putting it in the microwave.
A few users shared their make-believe theories and potential story ideas. Others were relieved that nothing bad had happened to the 74-year-old author.
Some fans believed that Stephen King should be allowed to enjoy his fish without being judged for it.
King later tweeted a response addressing the criticism he received for the recipe:
The author is currently working on numerous projects, with much of his work set to receive screen adaptations. One of the most awaited works among them is the prequel to the supernatural horror, Pet Semetary. The movie will release on Paramount+ this year.