Stephen King gets brutally trolled online after sharing his horrifying microwaved salmon recipe 

Stephen King is one of the most celebrated horror story writers in the world. From child devouring clowns to murderous teenagers, King has produced some great spine-chilling stories, which were later produced as successful movies.

The writer has an active Twitter account where he recently posted a salmon recipe. The recipe has garnered a lot of attention from Twitter users, and they responded to the tweet with memes and jokes.

The tweet has received over 5k comments and 31k likes.

Stephen King @StephenKing Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big.

Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it.

Wrap it in damp paper towels.

Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so.

Eat it.

Stephen King cooks his salmon in a microwave

The author shared that he preferred to add olive oil and lemon juice to his salmon. He did not mention adding salt, which might have been an error of omission. He then wraps the fish in a paper towel and puts it in the microwave.

Here's King's cooking recipe:

The author received support from a few of his followers, who shared their own recipes for microwaved fish, but many were gravely against the idea.

Twitter users trolled the author with jokes and memes

Stephen King's microwaved salmon recipe became a viral topic for the day, with Twitter users comparing it to his horror stories. Users felt that the recipe was the shortest and most horrifying story they had ever heard.

Jeanna Kelley @jeannathomas @StephenKing I’ve read most of your work and your salmon recipe is the scariest thing you’ve ever written. @StephenKing I’ve read most of your work and your salmon recipe is the scariest thing you’ve ever written. 😂

🇺🇦 We Wondered Why Not @TyMurphy19

Scariest Salmon Recipe Ever!

Mark | GET VACCINATED 💉 @mwp764 I still can’t get it out of my head that the greatest horror story Stephen King wrote was about him spending money on salmon then cooking it in the microwave. I still can’t get it out of my head that the greatest horror story Stephen King wrote was about him spending money on salmon then cooking it in the microwave.

Going Full Swamp Hag @FowlWhispers

Microwave Salmon in a Paper Towel. @StephenKing A new chiller from the master of horror, Stephen King:Microwave Salmon in a Paper Towel. @StephenKing A new chiller from the master of horror, Stephen King:Microwave Salmon in a Paper Towel.

Others just criticized the recipe and labeled it "controversial" and "salmon abuse." Some even joked that the recipe was a "crime against God and nature."

Charlie Alzamora @chalzamora I came across Stephen King's controversial recipe for microwaved salmon. I mean, Cujo stick to writing books? I came across Stephen King's controversial recipe for microwaved salmon. I mean, Cujo stick to writing books?

Amy Gaeta @GaetaAmy Emotional labor is Stephen king telling ppl to microwave salmon in a paper towel Emotional labor is Stephen king telling ppl to microwave salmon in a paper towel

Jacob @monorchus @PattyArquette @StephenKing Yes, those things are bad. But microwaving good salmon is crime against God and nature. @PattyArquette @StephenKing Yes, those things are bad. But microwaving good salmon is crime against God and nature.

Some used their creative juices to come up with humourous responses.

Jon Muench @Hanswolff1 @StephenKing I love “Salmon au Paper Towel” lovingly caressed with olive and lemon juices then nuked with vengeance. @StephenKing I love “Salmon au Paper Towel” lovingly caressed with olive and lemon juices then nuked with vengeance.

Jimmy Fin @JimmyFin41 I followed the Salmon recipe from @StephenKing to a T and all was great until the "Nuke it" part. Now the thing is twelve feet tall with six eyes and won't leave the house. And it's drinking all my beer. This is why we can't have nice things. I followed the Salmon recipe from @StephenKing to a T and all was great until the "Nuke it" part. Now the thing is twelve feet tall with six eyes and won't leave the house. And it's drinking all my beer. This is why we can't have nice things.

One user took it upon himself to provide Stephen King with his "better" version of cooking salmon. His recipe included frying the fish in a skillet instead of putting it in the microwave.

Russian Warship, Go F**k Yourself! 🇺🇦 @WiGovPR



2. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.



3. Place salmon in pan, skin side down. Cook until the salmon has cooked halfway up. @StephenKing Look: 1. Take your salmon fillet out and lightly season with a dash of salt and pepper.2. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.3. Place salmon in pan, skin side down. Cook until the salmon has cooked halfway up. @StephenKing Look: 1. Take your salmon fillet out and lightly season with a dash of salt and pepper.2. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.3. Place salmon in pan, skin side down. Cook until the salmon has cooked halfway up.

Russian Warship, Go F**k Yourself! 🇺🇦 @WiGovPR



5. Serve with a lemon wedge and garnish. Make a salad if you want.



6. Throw your microwave out in tomorrow's trash, sir. @StephenKing 4. Turn off burner, flip salmon and finish in hot pan with no burner. Will take maybe 1 minute.5. Serve with a lemon wedge and garnish. Make a salad if you want.6. Throw your microwave out in tomorrow's trash, sir. @StephenKing 4. Turn off burner, flip salmon and finish in hot pan with no burner. Will take maybe 1 minute.5. Serve with a lemon wedge and garnish. Make a salad if you want.6. Throw your microwave out in tomorrow's trash, sir.

A few users shared their make-believe theories and potential story ideas. Others were relieved that nothing bad had happened to the 74-year-old author.

Ivan Jarden 🇺🇸 @ivesjar @Laurel_Andrews



"He said... he said to use a micro-microwave!!! A damn Micro-Wave!!," screamed the handcuffed assailant, as he was led away by police." @StephenKing Future Headline, "Author Stephen King attacked by enraged salmon-enthusiasts at Anchorage airport.""He said... he said to use a micro-microwave!!! A damn Micro-Wave!!," screamed the handcuffed assailant, as he was led away by police." @Laurel_Andrews @StephenKing Future Headline, "Author Stephen King attacked by enraged salmon-enthusiasts at Anchorage airport.""He said... he said to use a micro-microwave!!! A damn Micro-Wave!!," screamed the handcuffed assailant, as he was led away by police."

Olivia White | The NoSleep... Goatcast? @NoSleepOlivia I saw that Stephen King was trending and was worried he passed away but instead it was that he microwaved salmon. I saw that Stephen King was trending and was worried he passed away but instead it was that he microwaved salmon.

Some fans believed that Stephen King should be allowed to enjoy his fish without being judged for it.

Sally - 🌹🇺🇦🪡🧵 @maya_givens

Jesus, let the man eat his fish the way he likes it. 🙄

I think he’s earned a salmon filet ffs. @StephenKing SO MUCH JUDGEMENT!!!Jesus, let the man eat his fish the way he likes it. 🙄I think he’s earned a salmon filet ffs. @StephenKing SO MUCH JUDGEMENT!!! Jesus, let the man eat his fish the way he likes it. 🙄 I think he’s earned a salmon filet ffs.

Dusky Literati @duskyliterati Y’all let Stephen King cook and eat his salmon the way he wants Y’all let Stephen King cook and eat his salmon the way he wants

King later tweeted a response addressing the criticism he received for the recipe:

Stephen King @StephenKing

I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: DON’T KNOCK OT IF YOU HAVEN’T TRIED IT. I have one thing to say to people slagging on my salmon recipe: DON’T KNOCK OT IF YOU HAVEN’T TRIED IT.😀

The author is currently working on numerous projects, with much of his work set to receive screen adaptations. One of the most awaited works among them is the prequel to the supernatural horror, Pet Semetary. The movie will release on Paramount+ this year.

