"Is it not evident?": Harrison Ford opens up on retiring from Indiana Jones franchise

Harrison Ford, the iconic actor who has played the role of Indiana Jones in four movies, recently opened up about his decision to retire from the franchise. During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Ford was asked why he had decided to hang up Indy's fedora and bullwhip for good. His response was simple yet humorous:

"Is it not evident?"

Ford's comment was met with laughter from the audience, but it also spoke to a deeper truth about his decision to retire from the role. For Ford, it was evident that it was time to move on. He has played the character of Indiana Jones for over 40 years, and while he has enjoyed the experience, he recognized that it was time to pass the torch to a new generation.

Why did Harrison Ford decide to retire?

Ford's decision to retire from the Indiana Jones franchise was not an easy one. He has played the role of the adventurous archaeologist since the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, was released in 1981. Over the years, he has become synonymous with the character, and fans have come to expect him to don the fedora and whip in each new installment.

Harrison was presented with a honorary Palme d’Or before his latest and last venture as Indiana Jones premiered at Cannes. When asked how it felt to see his life in movies, the actor replied:

“It was indescribable. I can’t even tell you, it’s just extraordinary to see a kind of relic of your life as it passes by.”

In the press conference, Ford elaborated on his decision, saying that he had always believed in leaving a party early rather than staying too long. He acknowledged that age played a role in his decision, as he is currently 80 years old, and recognized that he may not be able to continue playing the physically demanding role of Indiana Jones for much longer.

Despite his decision to retire, Harrison Ford spoke fondly of his time playing the character. He described Indiana Jones as "a lot of fun to play" and praised the filmmakers and writers who helped bring him to life. He also acknowledged the impact that the franchise has had on popular culture, saying that it has become a part of people's lives and the fabric of society.

Harrison Ford, who appears in the movie as his de-aged younger self, said that he did not feel sad about getting older,

“I don’t look back and say I wish I was that guy. I’m real happy with age.”

He then added that it could be worse,

“I could be dead.”

What it means for the franchise after retirement of Harrison Ford

With Harrison Ford's retirement, the future of the Indiana Jones franchise is uncertain. The fifth film in the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will feature Ford in his final appearance as the character. After that, it is unclear who will take up the mantle of Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones, Jr.

Rumors have circulated about who might take over the role, with actors like Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper being mentioned as possible candidates. However, no official announcement has been made.

While his decision to step away from the role was not an easy one, he recognized that it was time to move on. As he said in the interview,

"I need to sit down and rest a little bit."

He also added that he "wanted to see a completion of the five films."

While the future of the Indiana Jones franchise is uncertain, one thing is clear: Harrison Ford's legacy as Indiana Jones will live on. His portrayal of the character has become a part of popular culture, and his impact on the franchise cannot be overstated.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final installment in the film series, is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on June 30, 2023. Apart from Ford, the film stars John Rhys-Davies, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Poll : 0 votes