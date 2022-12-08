Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and more

The upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the fifth installment in the franchise, which is slated for a June 2023 release. As fans of the series already know, the eponymous hero is responsible for introducing millions around the globe to his archeological adventures.

Harrison Ford has been taking on the mantle of Indiana Jones for the last three decades. Despite pushing at 80 years of age, the actor still fits right into the role while donning the iconic costume.

Ian Jacklin @IanJacklin1 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny https://t.co/7XpkD5GKFH

We last saw Harrison Ford as the titular hero in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While the 2008 flick didn't measure up to the standards of its predecessors, the recently released trailer gives hope to fans. In this piece, we cover everything there is to know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny so far.

Everything you need to know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny release date

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released next year on June 30. The announcement of the film came five years ago, and its initial release date was scheduled for 2019. However, it was further pushed to 2020, and the pandemic delayed the film's production. After delays every year, the movie was scheduled for a mid-2023 release.

Indiana Jones started filming in Europe sometime in 2021. Spanning the shoot throughout many popular locations, such as the U.K., Italy, and Morocco, the filming for the series' fifth installment was finally concluded on February 26, 2022.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny cast

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Image via Disney)

Harrison Ford is back to play the titular character, Indiana Jones, but he isn't the only one to reprise his role in the franchise once again. John Rhys-Davies is also returning as Sallah, who is Indiana Jones' friend and the "best digger in Egypt." Moreover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelson are the most recent additions to the film's cast.

The Fleabag star plays Jones' daughter, Helena, while Mikkelson plays the role of a Nazi turned NASA official named Voller. Other actors in the film include Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Thomas Kretschmann.

Mads Mikkleson as Voller in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Image via Disney)

Steven Spielberg did not direct Indiana Jones 5

Although Steven Spielberg has been credited as the director of all the Indiana Jones films, he has not contributed to the direction of the series' fifth installment. Instead, he took his time to focus on projects such as the West Side Story remake and The Fabelmans. However, Spielberg is still on board as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Mashall.

Surprisingly, Spielberg elected James Mangold to carry out the direction of Indiana Jones 5. The latter has an impressive portfolio with directing films such as Logan and Girl Interrupted. He also wrote the script of Indiana Jones 5 alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones shots @lndianaJones5 Steven Spielberg shooting Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Steven Spielberg shooting Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom https://t.co/9vYSNENodl

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer and synopsis

As per IMDb, the official synopsis of Indiana Jones 5 gives a general idea of what will go down in the film:

"Experience the return of legendary hero, Indiana Jones, in the fifth installment of this beloved swashbuckling series of films. Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him. But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn't fall into the wrong hands."

Indiana Jones @IndianaJones Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022 . Only in theaters June 30, 2023. Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. https://t.co/GNKemfnBN2

Besides the synopsis, we can guess some additional key details via the trailer, which was released recently and was first showcased at the D23 Expo in September 2022. It shows Indiana Jones and Helena heading out on a father-daughter adventure to find a MacGuffin before Voller comes around to get it.

Since the Dial of Destiny is said to have time-traveling powers and we also see a de-aged Harrison Ford in the trailer, it suggests that we'll see a blast from the past as well. The opening sequence will take us back to 1944, which is the year Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark is set in. Whatever may be the case, the fifth installment is going to be a fantastic comeback for the Indiana Jones franchise.

Poll : 0 votes