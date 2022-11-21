"Looks so menacing": Twitter excited over Mads Mikkelsen's first look as Voller in Indiana Jones 5

The first look for Mads Mikkelsen as Voller in Indiana Jones 5 is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Empire Magazine recently released an image of the actor dressed in a trench coat, wearing a fedora.

Indiana Jones @IndianaJones Check out @empiremagazine 's first look image of Mads Mikkelsen as Voller in the upcoming Indiana Jones film, coming to theaters in 2023. Check out @empiremagazine's first look image of Mads Mikkelsen as Voller in the upcoming Indiana Jones film, coming to theaters in 2023. https://t.co/Kog9lF8WG9

He is reportedly the main antagonist of the upcoming film, which features the iconic Harrison Ford returning to play the titular character for one last time. Fans on Twitter are excited about Mikkelsen's role in the movie and have been showering praise on him ever since the first look was unveiled.

One user wrote that the actor looks "menacing.''

A fan reacts to Mikkelsen's first look in the upcoming Indiana Jones film (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens thrilled to see Mads Mikkelsen as the new Indiana Jones 5 villain

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on Mads Mikkelsen's first look as Voller in the new Indiana Jones 5 film. Many expressed unbridled enthusiasm about his role and look. Some also praised Mikkelsen's acting prowess, anticipating a powerful performance from him in the movie.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

(Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

As per Empire Magazine, Mads Mikkelsen's character is partly inspired by Werner von Braun, a Nazi engineer who later went on to work for NASA after World War II. Regarding his character, Mikkelsen said (obtained via Empire Magazine):

''He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.''

Mads Mikkelsen has been a part of several iconic and critically acclaimed shows and films over the years, including The Hunt, Hannibal, Another Round, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, to name a few.

A quick look at Indiana Jones 5: Plot and other details

Indiana Jones @IndianaJones In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones . Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. https://t.co/ALs82tsmXw

The story of the upcoming Indiana Jones flick is reportedly set many decades following the devastating events of World War II. As per Empire Magazine, the movie is set in 1969, and unfolds against the backdrop of the space race. The film is directed by James Mangold from a script penned by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.

Steven Spielberg serves as one of the film's producers. Apart from Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen, the movie stars many others in key supporting roles like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, and John Rhys-Davies, among many others.

Indiana Jones @IndianaJones Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold surprised fans at #D23Expo . The new Indiana Jones film is coming to theaters in 2023. Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold surprised fans at #D23Expo. The new Indiana Jones film is coming to theaters in 2023. https://t.co/l2pz0jX0h2

The last Indiana Jones movie, titled Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was a huge commercial success and received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. The movie, set in the late 50s, pits the titular character against KGB agents. Here's the synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''It's the height of the Cold War, and famous archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), returning from his latest adventure, finds out his job at Marshall College is in jeopardy.''

The description continues:

''He meets Mutt (Shia La Beouf), a young man who wants Indy to help him find the legendary Crystal Skull of Akator, and the pair set out for Peru. However, deadly agent Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett) is searching for the powerful artifact, too, because the Soviets believe it can help them conquer the world.''

The film is directed by Spielberg and stars Ford in the lead role, along with Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen, John Hurt, and Shia LeBeouf, among many others, playing major supporting roles.

The upcoming Indiana Jones film is set to be released on June 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes