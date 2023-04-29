Chris Pratt has become one of Hollywood's biggest and most sought-after actors in the previous decade. He is a versatile actor who has proven himself to be equally adept at action, comedy, and drama. Pratt got his career breakthrough playing the character Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, and has played a variety of roles over the years.

In 2014, Chris Pratt starred as one of the leads in MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill (Star-Lord). The role soon became one of his biggest and most popular roles. The movie was a massive critical and financial success and solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Pratt's charm, charisma, and humor increased his fan following, and his performances helped him earn critical acclaim while making his character a fan favorite. The Guardians Trilogy is set to come to an end on May 5, 2023, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Jurassic World trilogy has also helped give him a massive boost in fame and stardom, and make him a household name in Hollywood. He is also quite experienced in voice acting characters in animated movies such as The Lego Movie, Onward, and the recently released Mario.

Apart from the final chapter of the Guardians trilogy, Pratt is also set to appear in a number of other films in the next two years. He has also been working on several films that are set to be released soon.

From The Electric State to Cowboy Ninja Viking: Chris Pratt's upcoming films

1) The Electric State (2024)

Chris Pratt's upcoming sci-fi film, The Electric State, is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The two have previously worked with Pratt on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The Electric State is based on the graphic novel of the same name and is set to release on Netflix sometime in 2024.

The IMDb synopsis reads:

"An orphaned teenager traverses the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother."

The movie features an ensemble cast, with stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Mackie, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, and Giancarlo Esposito. It also has Ke Huy Quan, Billy Bob Thornton, and Brian Cox playing important roles.

2) Garfield (2024)

Chris Pratt will continue his voice acting career in more animated features, with Garfield, which is set to be released in 2024. The movie is an adaptation of the classic comic of the same character and is directed by Mark Dindal.

The synopsis, courtesy of IMDb reads:

"Animated feature film based on the popular comic strip about a sarcastic, lasagna-loving cat."

Joining Pratt in lending their voices are actors Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Ving Rhames.

3) Cowboy Ninja Viking

The film adaptation of Cowboy Ninja Viking has been in development for quite some time, originally being announced by Disney in 2010.

Chris Pratt was cast as the lead character, Duncan, in 2014. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was cast as the female lead, and Michelle Maclaren came on board to direct in 2018.

The movie was originally set to release in 2019 but has been delayed numerous times, stating production scheduling and script concerns. As of 2023, the movie is still in development and is set to release sometime in the future.

It is based on comics of the same name. It revolves around counter-intelligence agents known as 'Triplets,' who have three distinct personalities within their minds. They have all those personalities due to experimental psychiatric conditioning, psychotropic drugs, and past life regression therapy.

The show's protagonist, Duncan, is a Triplet who taps into the abilities of a Cowboy, Ninja, and Viking.

Chris Pratt has had an amazing 2023 so far, with Mario set to gross more than a billion dollars and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 receiving critical acclaim. It is cited as a fitting end to the story of the comic characters that were brought to life in 2014.

