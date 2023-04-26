Citadel, the upcoming action-espionage series produced by Amazon Studios, is set to release on April 28, 2023. The first two episodes will begin to stream that day, while the remaining four will be released on a weekly basis, with the finale airing on May 28. The show is about an International Spy organization named Citadel and the conflict between its former members who are pulled back into action.

It seems that Amazon has quite the faith in the series, as not only is it their most expensive project yet, but it has also been renewed for a second season already. It also has two spinoffs in development which further expand on the main story, with both an Indian version and an Italian version currently in production.

The IMDb synopsis of the show reads:

“Global spy agency Citadel has fallen, and its agents' memories have been wiped clean. Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?”

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones lead the cast of characters, while Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville play major supporting roles. Created and written by Bryan Oh, David Well, and Josh Appelbaum, the show is executive produced by Another and Joe Russo, who are best known for their prolific contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Citadel season 1 cast list: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones star in the spy-thriller series

1) Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Richard Madden portrays Mason Kane, a character who was formerly a top spy in the organization. He somehow managed to escape the agency before it was destroyed, although he lost his memories in the process. Eight years later, he is approached for a new mission against Manticore, a rival shadow organization, despite having no recollection of his past life as a secret agent at Citadel.

Most popularly known for the role of Robb Stark in the hit series Game of Thrones, and most recently as Ikaris in Marvel’s The Eternals, Richard Madden has had one of the most successful post-Game of Thrones careers amongst its massive cast.

He has had memorable lead roles in critically acclaimed movies and shows, such as The Prince in Cinderella and David in the TV miniseries The Bodyguard. He has also acted in supporting roles in Oscar-winning movies such as The Rocketman and 1917.

2) Priyanka Chopra Jones as Nadia Sinh

Priyanka Chopra Jones stars as Nadia Sinh, another leading character who used to work with Mason Kane at Citadel. However, with her memories being wiped off as well, she must rebuild her connection and partnership with Mason to take on a new mission against Manticore. Nadia is also the daughter of the former director of the spy organization, making this a personal dilemma for her character.

Most famously known for her work in Bollywood, she’s also starred in several prominent movies and TV shows in Hollywood in the past few years, including voicing the characters Ishani in Disney’s animated film Planes and the character of Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, in the 2016 mobile game Marvel’s Avengers Academy.

Her most popular live-action Hollywood roles include:

Playing the villain in Baywatch

The lead in the TV show Quantico

Playing the grown-up version of the character Sati in The Matrix Resurrections

The critically acclaimed Netflix movie The White Tiger

3) Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Stanley Tucci plays Bernard Orlick, a member of the Citadel team responsible for finding and enlisting Mason to help stop Manticore and save the world. He has worked with the spy organization for 30 years and is described as a genius whose expertise in technology and espionage has been crucial to the success of Citadel.

The Oscar-nominated actor has quite the portfolio, having starred in about 140 roles in 38 years. His most well-known franchise movies include Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: The Last Knight, and The Hunger Games Quadrilogy.

He is also known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movies Spotlight and Road to Perdition. Some of his other popular movies include Beauty and The Beast, The Devil Wears Prada, Captain America: The First Avenger, and The Terminal.

4) Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Lesley Manville stars as Dahlia Archer, a sharp and calculating diplomat who is also the UK ambassador to the United States. Little is known about her character other than the fact that she has a strong desire for revenge and is quite influential in the world of espionage.

Being another Oscar-nominated actor, Lesley Manville has a five-decade-spanning career across theatre, film, and TV. She is mostly known for her critically acclaimed roles in The Crown and Phantom Thread, the latter of which she was nominated for in the Best Supporting Actress category. She has also starred in Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and A Christmas Carol.

In 2015, she received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire award in recognition of her contributions to the field of drama. In 2021, she was granted the Commander of the Order of the British Empire award for her exceptional service to drama and charitable causes.

The supporting cast includes Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, and Roland Møller as both Anders Silje and Davik Silje.

The first two episodes of Citadel will start streaming on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, 2023.

