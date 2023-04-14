Game of Thrones Prequel Series: 3 important things to know

Over the years, the TV adaptation of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones has enjoyed unprecedented popularity that can only be compared to fantasy series like Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter. The main lore of the franchise has ended, and now the prequel show House of the Dragon is under work for season 2. However, this might not be the only prequel show coming from the franchise.

It was recently confirmed that another Game of Thrones prequel based on the Dunk and Egg books is underway. The title announced by HBO during a Warner Bros. conference is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Many other spin-offs of the franchise are also rumored to be underway, like a series based on Aegon the Conqueror and a Jon Snow sequel. So far, only The Hedge Knight has been confirmed as another prequel of Thrones other than House of the Dragon.

The show is written and executive produced by author George R. R. Martin. However, there has been no tentative date announced for the release of the prequel.

Three crucial aspects about the Game of Thrones prequel that fans of the franchise should know

1) Story

HBO has released an official logline for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. It will take place at least a century back from the events of the main Game of Thrones plot, somewhere between the timeline of House of the Dragon and the Game of Thrones plot.

The official logline released by HBO reads:

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits, all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

However, in the books, the story happens eight to nine years before the main events and goes on till the deaths of Duncan and King Aegon. The audience can only wait and see what this epic saga brings on again in terms of adaptation.

Any curious audience who wants to get ahead of the story can pick up these three novellas - The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight, which were later clubbed together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

2) Cast and Crew

So far, it is known that George R. R. Martin will serve as the writer as well as the executive producer of the show. Ira Parker, who was previously involved with House of the Dragon, will also take the main front and act as a writer and executive producer alongside George R. R. Martin.

Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also be involved as writers/executive directors on this project. The former was previously involved with the House of the Dragon, while Gerardis was a producer of both House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones and has a Primetime Emmy to his name.

Aside from this, no other information about the cast and crew has been released by official sources.

3) The Egg and the Targaryen connection

Many viewers remember the shock when it was revealed to Jon Snow that the Maester, a brother of the Night's Watch, is actually Aemon Targaryen.

When Maester Aemon refused the Throne, it was the Egg who became the king of Westeros. As per the Egg lore, King Aegon V did not wish to marry or inherit the throne and wanted to be a Knight and Kingsguard instead. However, as Maester Aemon stepped down, taking over the throne became his only choice.

According to the stories, Aemon kept his identity secret from the public for as long as he could serve as a squire to Duncan the Tall. Later on, he honored their friendship by making Ser Duncan Lord Commander of the Kingsguard in Westeros.

Another connection that will become important later on is that Rhaegar Targaryen, the grandson of Aegon V, is the father of Jon Snow. Hence, the entire franchise, spanning over several centuries, is slowly heading toward a connected whole.

Although not much is known about the series, fans are still excited to receive yet another legendary tale from the Game of Thrones franchise. When the series comes out, it will be streamed on HBO Max.

