Snow: Everything to know about the Game of Thrones sequel

HBO has long been involved in talks about a spinoff of Game of Thrones involving one of the protagonists of the original show, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

The working title of the show has been set as Snow. The story will follow Jon Snow after the events of the original show, which ended with Jon killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after her brutal rage-driven rampage in King's Landing.

Kit Harrington is confirmed to be playing the titular role in the series, which is supposed to be connected to the main events of GoT directly.

There are reportedly other projects from the same franchise in development, with House of the Dragon being the marquee one. Its second season is slated for a premiere early next year.

All we know about the Game of Thrones sequel

While details are still scarce, it was confirmed a few months ago that the sequel to Game of Thrones is in the works with the working title of Snow.

Should the project move forward, which it has a high chance of, it will feature Kit Harrington in the titular role. George R.R. Martin is also involved in the project, as hinted by the author himself.

In a blog post, he spoke about his discussion with Harrington and the team and the possibility of all the spinoffs that HBO has planned:

"Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show...Nothing has been greenlit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be."

Apart from Snow, the Game of Thrones universe also has plans for 10,000 Ships (aka Nymeria), 9 Voyages (aka The Sea Snake), and Dunk and Egg. Several other projects like The Golden Empire have not been confirmed yet.

Speaking about them, George R.R. Martin said:

"The likelihood of all four series getting on the air … well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually."

While all of these shows are meant to be prequels of the original series, Snow will depict the events after the great war and the loss. If it does get a green light, it will have the massive responsibility of undoing the damage that the last season of Game of Thrones caused.

Apart from the entirely new political scenario after the debacle of the final season, this series will likely follow Snow as he goes to the Wall in a shattered state.

As per Entertainment Weekly, at an official Game of Thrones convention in 2022, Harrington commented on Jon Snow's state after the war:

"At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be...He's done. The fact [that] he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse....He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma and that's interesting."

This would certainly make way for some engaging drama should the series arrive.

More details about Snow should start appearing soon.

