HBO show House of the Dragon Season 2 filming to begin soon

The feud between the Greens and the Blacks has only just begun with HBO announcing House of the Dragon season 2. It was revealed recently by the Film & Television Industry Alliance's Production List that House of the Dragon season 2 will begin filming very soon.

The second chapter of the prequel to Game of Thrones is scheduled to begin filming on March 6, 2023, in both the United Kingdom and Spain. Game of Thrones veteran Alan Taylor will return to the seat of the director for at least one episode of the new season.

What do we know about House of the Dragon Season 2?

As of now, we have very few plot specifics regarding what is to come from House of the Dragon season 2. Showrunner Ryan Condal has teased that the show has only just begun and will run for multiple seasons and explore the Targaryen dynasty in detail. Actor Milly Alcock has revealed that it is possible that both young Rhaenyra and Alicent will return for season 2.

Writer Sara Hess has commented that there will be further exploration of the relationship between adult Rhaenyra and Matt Smith's Daemon. It has also been confirmed that the iconic "Blood and Cheese" storyline from the books will be adapted in the upcoming season. It involves the two dueling families, Targaryen and Hightower, engaging in a war of attempted "son for son" assassinations following Aemond killing Lucerys, promising more bloodshed.

As of now, we know that the majority of the season 1 House of the Dragon cast will be returning for House of the Dragon season 2. Ryan Condal, co-showrunner last season, is now the main showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik exiting the project, citing personal reasons.

Sadly, rumors of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Elizabeth Olsen and The Witcher's Henry Cavill being cast for the season have been debunked.

When does House of the Dragon come out with its second installment?

With House of the Dragon season 2 beginning filming in March, it is expected that the second installment will come to screens in 2024. We know that the second chapter will also drop on HBO and HBO Max in the usual manner of one episode per week. The release date for House of the Dragon's first episode is not known.

How did season 1 of the HBO series end?

Following the death of the King, House of the Dragon season 1 concluded with Queen Alicent, played by Olivia Cooke, placing her son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne by usurping Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy. This provoks a war between the two houses and we can expect an impending civil war to tear Westeros apart in the following season.

There may yet be hope for Rhaenyra as she sends her firstborn son Jacaerys to meet with Cregan Stark near the end of the finale. This opens up a brand-new chapter in the show and we can expect a trip to Winterfell in season 2.

Watch this space to learn more about the Game of Thrones prequel's much-anticipated upcoming chapter.

Poll : 0 votes