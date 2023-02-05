"It kinda hurts my ego" - Game of Thrones star Kit Harington teases Jon Snow spin-off series

Actor Kit Harington recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he talked about attending a Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles and teased the series' new Jon Snow spinoff.

When Fallon asked him if he's part of the spin-off, Harington said he can't talk about it. But the actor did jokingly mention that he gets recognized ''a little less nowadays.''

He said:

''It kinda hurts my ego, you know. I'm pretty close to, like, putting on some furs, but..''

In Game of Thrones, Kit Harington played the iconic role of Jon Snow, a performance for which he received universal critical acclaim and garnered a massive fan following.

A spin-off series based on his character is reportedly in the works, but not many details about it are known at this point.

Kit Harington opens up on Jon Snow spin-off rumors, Game of Thrones and more

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Kit Harington what it would take for him to do the highly anticipated Jon Snow spinoff, to which the actor responded,

''Yeah, I think, like, I've got a tally in my head of how few photos I get asked for in a day. And when it gets below a certain number, I think I'll do the spin-off, yeah.''

During the interview, Harington also spoke about attending a Game of Thrones convention in Los Angeles and the popularity of the series. He said,

''It was like, it was a bit like going back in time, you know. I know it's only been four years or something (since the show ended), but it feels longer. And I went to it, and it's nice seeing the fans, and it's kind of amazing that that show has still got such a fan base. And it's continuing on in its own way.''

In June 2022, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin reportedly confirmed that a Jon Snow spin-off was in the works. Since then, not many other details about the show have been revealed, but viewers can expect the series to explore the backstory of the iconic character.

A quick look at Kit Harington's role in Game of Thrones and his other works

Kit Harington's role as Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones received widespread critical acclaim. The series focused on several families who try to take control of the fictional land of Westeros.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to HBO:

''Trouble is brewing in Westeros. For the inhabitants of this world, control of the Iron Throne holds the lure of great power. But in a land where seasons can last a lifetime, winter is coming...and beyond the Great Wall that protects them, a forgotten evil has returned. HBO presents this epic series based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.''

The show has received high praise from viewers and critics and is widely considered to be one of the most iconic TV shows of all time.

Apart from Game of Thrones, Kit Harington is known for his performances in shows and movies like The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, Testament of Youth, and Gunpowder, to name a few.

