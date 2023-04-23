Citadel on Prime Video: 5 cool facts about Priyanka Chopra's series

Citadel is a sci-fi action thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas that will be released on Prime Video on April 28, 2023. Following agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, played by Chopra and Madden respectively, the story revolves around a fallen global agency called Citadel whose agents' memories have been erased. Citadel tells the tale of the agents who try to retrace their past and fight the forces that caused the fall of Citadel.

The series is made into six episodes, two of which will be released this Friday. Citadel was created by David Weil for Amazon and has been produced by the Russo Brothers, making it a highly anticipated show across the globe.

It also stars Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, who add significant star power to the show. Here are some cool facts about the Prime Video show.

Some interesting things about Prime Video's Citadel

1) Citadel will include spin-offs in countries and languages across the globe

Citadel is a fairly ambitious project in terms of scale and the reach it has been aiming for. It is the first global series to launch spin-offs in various different languages across the world. It seems that the makers of the show are already aiming to establish a massive spy universe that could grow into a global pop culture phenomenon.

As of now, the spin-offs to the show will be set in the Italian Alps and India, both of which received a lot of anticipation in their respective areas. The Indian version is also expected to be connected to the existing spy universe in native shows such as Family Man and Farzi, making the release all the more interesting. The spin-offs might effectively aid in taking the show to a much larger audience.

2) It is the second most expensive series of all time

The attention to detail and the massive scale of the series indicate that Citadel was one expensive project. The show's budget is known to have crossed the amount of $300 million, making it the second most expensive series to have ever been made. The most expensive one so far is also a Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Apart from the star cast, the series boasts a fine production design, over-the-top action sequences, and some thrilling stunts.

3) The series has been renewed for another season

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the series (Image via IMDB)

Even before the release of the first season, the makers decided to renew the series for a second season. This wasn't an ambiguous decision considering the existing hype around the series. Fans of Chopra and Madden have expressed their excitement over the show on the internet and cinephiles have lauded the attempt to create a show on such a large scale.

Moreover, the fact that the series aims to become a global one and is attempting to create a large spy universe, makes it obvious that it would have to be made over several seasons. If the first season truly reaches the targeted audience and manages to become as massive as predicted, the second season is also likely to surpass this one in terms of budget.

4) The series was Chopra's first project that offered her an equal pay

A still from the series (Image via IMDB)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been fairly vocal about the gender disparity in the industry. She was also considered one of the most inspiring South Asian icons who made it big in American pop culture.

During the promotions for the series, Chopra announced that it was the first time in her 22-year-long career that she was offered equal pay as her male counterpart. While the series is being celebrated for the diversity it boasts, this reveal made it all the more important as fans expressed that this was an impressive step ahead in terms of the issue of disparity in general.

5)Citadel creates the first spy universe as part of a global series

With Marvel films and TV shows becoming increasingly popular every day, Citadel's decision to create a spy universe of its own was exciting in itself. This excitement was only multiplied when it was announced that the series would go global and reach out to audiences across the world. The series also happens to be the first to make such a move.

Despite most films' narratives around parallel universes and larger-than-life events that concern the whole world, most of these movies tend to focus only on the American approach and how the West would be affected by any major events. The series, with all its spin-offs, is likely to change that and bring in some substantial diversity into the picture.

The first two episodes of Citadel will be released on Prime Video on April 28, 2023.

