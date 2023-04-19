3 Priyanka Chopra movies and shows to watch while you wait for Citadel and Love Again 

Popular Indian actress, singer, and film producer Priyanka Chopra is renowned for her enthralling performances in numerous films and TV shows. She was crowned Miss World in 2000 and since then has gone on to become one of Bollywood's most well-known actresses. Chopra has also made great strides in Hollywood over the past few years and is currently attached to a number of high-profile projects.

Fans of the actress are anxiously waiting for her new TV series Citadel, produced by the Russo brothers who are known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28, 2023, and is described as a global thriller starring Richard Madden (known for his roles in Game Of Thrones, Bodyguard, and The Eternals).

Priyanka Chopra has also been cast in the upcoming romantic drama Love Again. Written and directed by James C. Strouse, the movie is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film, SMS für Dich. Love Again is set in London and Mumbai, and follows the story of a young couple who fall in love despite their different cultural backgrounds. The film is set to feature stars such as Sam Heughan, Nick Jonas, and Celine Dion, among others.

If you've already watched all of Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood films and wish to see her showcase her acting prowess in Hollywood, we've got you covered. Here are 3 of her movies and shows to watch while you anticipate Citadel and Love Again:

1) Quantico (2015-2018)

Quantico was admired by fans of Priyanka Chopra when it was first released on ABC in 2015. The series follows the story of Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra), a bright FBI recruit who gets mixed up in a terrorist plot. The series ran for three seasons before it was canceled in 2018 despite receiving mostly positive reviews from both viewers and critics.

Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Alex Parrish was widely praised, and she won the People's Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 for her performance. The series was known for its exhilarating action sequences and its intricate plot, and it helped establish Chopra as a serious actress in Hollywood.

2) Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Released in 2021, Matrix Resurrections is the fourth installment of The Matrix film franchise. The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original Matrix trilogy.

The movie takes place several years after the events of the third Matrix movie, and it follows the story of a young man who is struggling with his reality. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. The movie also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff.

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of the adult version of the exiled program Sati, a character who was originally featured as a child in the 2004 movie Matrix Resolutions. Her performance in the movie was highly praised by critics, further broadening the horizons of her acting prowess.

3) Baywatch (2017)

A comedy film, released in 2017, Baywatch is based on the popular TV show of the same name. While the movie starred renowned names such as Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson, it received mostly negative reviews from critics.

Chopra plays the role of Victoria Leeds, a deceitful businesswoman who is attempting to seize control of the beach. Some reviews commended her for her performance in the film, while others thought that her role was underwritten.

Despite its reviews, Baywatch still earned over $177 million worldwide. It is a light-hearted movie that is fun to watch for its star cast and merely if you're a fan of Priyanka Chopra.

