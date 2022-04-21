Malti name meaning explained as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's baby girl's name revealed 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas have revealed the name of their baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child on January 15 in San Diego. They announced to their large fanbase that the child was born via surrogate.

TMZ obtained the couple’s child Malti Maria Chopra Jonas’ birth certificate on Wednesday, April 20. The document stated that Malti was born just after 8 pm.

The name Malti is a Sanskrit term that means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie originates from the Latin Stella Maris, which means Star of the sea. Marie also has a biblical reference as it is the French version of Mary, the mother of Jesus. The reason behind choosing the name has not been revealed.

The 39-year-old actress and Jonas Brothers singer announced the joyous news of the baby’s arrival in January. In a joint statement, they shared: that they were “overjoyed” to confirm that they have a new addition to their family. The social media upload read:

Priyanka Chopra shares her parenting beliefs in an interview

During a chat with her friend and social media personality Lily Singh, the Quantico actress, shared how she wishes to parent her child. The superstar was promoting her new book, 'Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life.’

During the interview, the new mother shared that she does not wish to impose her own “desires, fears, upbringing” on her child. She added that she hopes that her young ones will “build their own life.” Priyanka Chopra said:

“As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognizing that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way.”

The couple’s baby girl arrived just a week after Chopra expressed her desire to have a child of her own in an interview with Vanity Fair. She said:

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens. They’re a big part of our desire for the future.”

She also told Tatler magazine that she has always wanted to build a family of her own and “at the right opportune time, it will happen.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in an extravagant three-day affair in India in December, 2018. The couple blended traditions of their own cultures. Chopra told People that she insisted on doing so “in a respectful and meaningful way.”

