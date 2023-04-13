Keanu Reeves' biggest hits: John Wick Chapter 4 and 3 other box office successes 

Keanu Reeves is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Hollywood. With a career spanning almost 40 years, he has worked in numerous successful films and brought life to some very memorable characters on screen.

Throughout his career, Reeves has starred in a variety of films, from action-packed blockbusters to heartfelt dramas, cementing his place in movie history. From his breakout role in the 1989 comedy, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, to his iconic portrayal of Neo in The Matrix trilogy, Keanu Reeves has proven time and time again that he is one of the most talented and versatile actors in the industry today.

In this article, we explore some of the most successful films that Keanu Reeves has worked in. If you are also a fan of the veteran actor, be sure to check out these titles.

John Wick: Chapter 4, The Matrix Reloaded, and more: 4 biggest box office hits that Keanu Reeves worked in

4) John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter Four (Image via Lionsgate)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $311 million

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been one of the biggest releases of 2023. The film is the fourth and final installation under the John Wick franchise, which features the veteran star in his iconic role of the feared mercenary of the underworld.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the neo-noir action thriller stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Shamier Anderson in pivotal roles alongside Keanu Reeves. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theaters on March 24, 2023, and has already collected over $311 million worldwide in box-office earnings.

The film follows John Wick as he sets off on his final task - taking down the High Table to eliminate the global bounty on his head. On his journey, Wick faces off against extremely powerful enemies and old friends whom he must vanquish before earning his freedom.

3) Speed

Speed (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $350 million

Speed is a 1994 action thriller from the house of 20th Century Fox. Directed by Jan de Bont, the film starred Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper, Joe Morton, and Jeff Daniels in pivotal roles.

The film received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike, going on to win two Academy Awards that year. It fared extremely well at the box office as well, racking up a massive $350 million worldwide against a budget of around $30 million.

Speed follows LAPD officer Jack Traven as he attempts to thwart a madman's plan to blow up a city bus unless a ransom is paid. The bus must maintain a speed of 50 miles per hour or the bomb on board will detonate. With the help of Annie Porter, Jack races against the clock to save the passengers and stop the bomber's plow.

2) The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Reloaded (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $742 million

The Matrix Reloaded is a 2003 sci-fi action film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. A sequel to the 1999 cinematic phenomenon, The Matrix, the film was written and directed by the Wachowski sisters. The cast for the film included prominent actors like Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Monica Bellucci, Gloria Foster, and others in pivotal roles.

The Matrix Reloaded received positive reactions from critics and audiences, mostly for the game-changing visual effects and the performance from Keanu Reeves. Although largely considered to be not as good as The Matrix, the film managed to collect close to $742 million in worldwide box-office collections, making it one of the highest-grossing R-rated films.

The film picks up where the first installment of the franchise left off, with Neo discovering his true identity as "The One" and continuing his quest to bring down the Matrix. Alongside his allies Morpheus and Trinity, Neo engages in a series of intense action sequences and battles against the agents of the Matrix, including the villainous Agent Smith.

1) Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 (Image via Disney)

Worldwide box-office earnings: $1.07 billion

Toy Story 4 is a 2019 computer-animated comedy-drama film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. Directed by Josh Cooley and written by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom, the film came as the fourth installation from the Toy Story franchise and the concluding film to Woody's arc.

The characters in the film have borrowed the voices of notable actors like Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Keanu Reeves, Annie Potts, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, and Christina Hendricks, among others.

Although fans were skeptical at first, the film was a critical and commercial success once it was released. It went on to gross over $1.07 billion worldwide, making it one of the few animated films to have crossed the billion-dollar mark. It also became the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

Throughout his illustrious career, Keanu Reeves has been a part of numerous films and franchises. His ageless charm and impeccable acting prowess have proved time and again to be a recipe for success.

Some of his films have even become a popular cultural phenomenon. If you are a fan of Keanu Reeves, be sure to revisit these titles and enjoy the quintessential action hero in action.

