Top 5 upcoming animated films releasing in 2023

From big-budget blockbusters to indie darlings, 2023 is shaping up to be a year of diverse and compelling storytelling. Whether you're a fan of action-packed adventures, heartfelt dramas, comedies, or animated features, 2023 has something for everyone.

Over the years, animation has evolved from classic hand-drawn animations to cutting-edge computer-generated graphics, to become one of the most versatile film genres. Understandably, animation has become a popular cinematic art form with a fanbase spread across various age groups.

With a slate of highly anticipated releases from major studios, there is no shortage of excitement for animation enthusiasts in 2023. From sequels to beloved franchises to entirely new stories and characters, the upcoming animated films promise to deliver thrilling adventures and heartwarming tales that will leave audiences spellbound.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the most highly anticipated animated films set to hit theaters in 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and 4 other best animated movies releasing in 2023

1) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Date of Release: June 2, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Image via Sony)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an upcoming animated superhero movie from the house of Sony Pictures and Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel Entertainment.

Set to be the sequel to the 2018 animated feature, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film has been directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson in their directorial debut.

Many prominent actors have lent their voices to the characters in the movie, including Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Daniel Kaluuya, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, and others.

The film follows Miles Morales, Marvel's newest Spider-Man, as he sets off on a multiversal adventure alongside Spider-Gwen. He meets the Spider-Society, the protectors of the Multiverse, and joins them in their fight against the Spot, an inter-dimensional villain who could cause havoc to all universes.

However, Miles and the Society clash as their ideologies vary on how to handle the matter.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release in theaters on June 2, 2023. Work has already started on the next film in the series, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which has a tentative release date of March 29, 2024.

2) Elemental

Date of Release: June 16, 2023

Elemental (Image via Disney Pixar)

Elemental is an upcoming animated rom-com drama from the houses of Disney and Pixar Animation. The film is directed by Peter Sohn, with the screenplay by John Hoberg, Brenda Hsueh, and Kat Likkel.

The characters in the movie have been voiced by the likes of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O'Hara, Joe Pera, and others.

The official synopsis for the upcoming animation feature reads as follows:

"In a city where fire, water, land and air residents live together, a fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common."

3) How Do You Live?

Date of Release: July 14, 2023

How Do You Live? (Image via Studio Ghibli)

How Do You Live? is an upcoming Japanese animated film from the house of Studio Ghibli. Written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film garnered quite the excitement from Ghibli fans.

Miyazaki had originally retired in 2013 but returned in 2016 to work on his last film as memorabilia for his grandson.

The film takes inspiration from the 1937 novel of the same name by Genzaburō Yoshino. According to longtime Ghibli producer, Toshio Suzuki, How Do You Live? is set to be a hand-crafted fantasy of grand proportions which will essentially mark the end of the filmmaker's legend.

Although the official release date for Japan has been set to be July 14, 2023, no U.S. release date has been announced as of yet.

How Do You Live? revolves around a protagonist who values the titular novel very much. The film follows him as the book and its values affect the protagonist's life and help him in deciding for himself what his life would amount to.

4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Date of Release: August 4, 2023

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Image via Paramount)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an upcoming animated superhero movie from the house of Paramount Pictures. Directed by Jeff Rowe, the screenplay for the film was developed by Brendan O'Brien, with production handled by Seth Rogen.

The characters in the film have borrowed their voices from prominent actors like Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube, Seth Rogen, Ayo Edebiri, Paul Rudd, Natasia Demetrius, Rose Byrne, Hannibal Buress, Maya Rudolph, Giancarlo Esposito, and others.

Paramount Pictures has released an official synopsis for the upcoming animation feature that reads as follows:

"In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

5) Wish

Date of Release: November 22, 2023

Wish (Image via Walt Disney Studios)

Wish is an upcoming animated musical feature film from the house of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The film is directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn with a screenplay from Jennifer Lee. The cast of the film will feature Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk in pivotal roles alongside others.

Released in celebration of Disney's 100th year, the film itself will be a very special production for the company. Wish will tell the story of the iconic wishing star that has graced the beginning of every logo sequence since 2006.

First look of Wish (Image via Walt Disney Studios)

The official synopsis from Disney reads as follows:

"Set in the magical kingdom of Rosas, the story introduces Asha, an optimist with a sharp wit who deeply cares about her community. When Asha turns to the sky in a moment of need and makes a wish, her plea is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

These are some of our top picks for animated films coming out this year. Whether you're a fan of classic Disney-style animation, or prefer the more mature storytelling of Miyazaki, 2023 has no shortage of great animation to look forward to.

