Elemental trailer: Angry Disney fans compare Pixar's new film with Zootopia

The much-anticipated trailer for Disney's 2023 movie Elemental has been released and it didn't take fans long to compare it to the 2016 film Zootopia.

They claim that not only are both films animated, but even the plot looks the same. While the 2016 film featured animals talking and behaving like human beings, the 2023 movie features four elements of Earth: fire, water, land, and air doing the same. In this world, the four elements are not supposed to mingle with each other.

Fans have recently been accusing Disney films of being mediocre and having weak plots and sequels. One fan jokingly said that instead of animal racism in Zootopia, Elemental has elemental racism.

Tye // Astrea 🌟 @dyetyee Elemental looks like it has the same story concept of zootopia but instead of animal racism it’s element racism Elemental looks like it has the same story concept of zootopia but instead of animal racism it’s element racism

Elemental trailer: Disney and Pixar receives heavy backlash from fans on Twitter

Disney and Pixar studios have been synonymous with creating elite animated films for decades. Their history is pristine and their legacy is unmatched. But over the past few years, it looks like things haven't been working in their favor. Fans have been vocal about their films and claim that their quality has deteriorated due to the current world political scenario.

This time, their upcoming film Elemental has been called an exact copy of an older hit Disney film titled Zootopia.

Several individuals took to social media to express their views on the upcoming film as soon as its trailer was released online. Fans collectively agreed that many things about the films are similar. Comparisons and similarities with another Disney film named Inside Out were also drawn.

@ParkerOtt @SketchyParker #Elemental looks kind of meh - like, a retread of Zootopia only ... the world of elements doesn't have the social dynamics inherent to the animal kingdom - the contrivances necessary to justify the concept beg the question "Why elements?" #Elemental looks kind of meh - like, a retread of Zootopia only ... the world of elements doesn't have the social dynamics inherent to the animal kingdom - the contrivances necessary to justify the concept beg the question "Why elements?"

TerribleLizard 🦖 - C0MMISI0NS CLOSED - @nbtapioles Elemental really looks as mid and generic as everyone expected, and i feel liek its goifn to fall into the same problems as zootopia's message Elemental really looks as mid and generic as everyone expected, and i feel liek its goifn to fall into the same problems as zootopia's message

TheStoryTimeGuy @THESTORYTlMEGUY Elemental is Zootopia. Both movies are about racism. Except Elemental is actually being made by POC. Zootopia was not. Elemental is Zootopia. Both movies are about racism. Except Elemental is actually being made by POC. Zootopia was not.

anna ♡’s oliver @L1GHTF00TS @Sterilite10 @tinyindiegorl Elemental feels like they combined Zootopia with Inside Out which in theory SOUNDS cool but ehhhhhh idk. I’m super excited for the second Inside Out though. @Sterilite10 @tinyindiegorl Elemental feels like they combined Zootopia with Inside Out which in theory SOUNDS cool but ehhhhhh idk. I’m super excited for the second Inside Out though.

Luigi Marinus @luigi_marinus_ 4. The world building looks like it’s trying to copy Zootopia.



I hope you will respect my opinion on Elemental. 4. The world building looks like it’s trying to copy Zootopia.I hope you will respect my opinion on Elemental.

kafka @errononline @DisneyAPromos Are they running out of ideas cuz this is literally inside out + zootopia with an elemental twist like it’s so…. @DisneyAPromos Are they running out of ideas cuz this is literally inside out + zootopia with an elemental twist like it’s so….

🇲🇶🇨🇦 Bronze Age Furvert 🦊🥛 @Foxymilkies @foxmusk Ikr!!! To me, Elemental is like Zootopia's "Zootopia". There has to be dozens of better projects that could have been greenlit instead of this rehashed shlock... @foxmusk Ikr!!! To me, Elemental is like Zootopia's "Zootopia". There has to be dozens of better projects that could have been greenlit instead of this rehashed shlock...

Safidraws @Safidraws @SeanPVS101 @JocabedRivera5

The teaser trailer implying they have a elemental based society which looks very close to our modern world but with quirks is literally what they already did with Zootopia. @shoopdahoop25 The designs too are just really boring. Especially for the main characters.The teaser trailer implying they have a elemental based society which looks very close to our modern world but with quirks is literally what they already did with Zootopia. @SeanPVS101 @JocabedRivera5 @shoopdahoop25 The designs too are just really boring. Especially for the main characters.The teaser trailer implying they have a elemental based society which looks very close to our modern world but with quirks is literally what they already did with Zootopia.

Burnouts3 @Burnouts3s3 @LukkieCharm @ERCboxoffice I wish I could share your enthusiasm. To me, Elemental just looks like Zootopia but with elements instead of animals, but I could be wrong. @LukkieCharm @ERCboxoffice I wish I could share your enthusiasm. To me, Elemental just looks like Zootopia but with elements instead of animals, but I could be wrong.

Some netizens also said the animated film is going to be exactly the same as Zootopia and mentioned that the company has nothing new to offer. They believed Disney is rehashing old ideas and expecting films to do well.

What is Elemental about?

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental sees the four elements of Earth: fire, water, land, and air living together in a city, like humans. A fiery young woman and a go-with-the-flow man become friends and discover that they have a lot of things in common.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Elemental is an all-new original feature film that transports moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work. The trailer showcases each element—air, earth, water and fire—and what sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown."

It continues:

"In 'Elemental,' which opens in theaters on June 16, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience. Element City is inspired by big cities around the globe and embraces theorized contributions from each elemental community—from giant pine-tree-like buildings and waterfall skyscrapers to a tornado-shaped arena called Cyclone Stadium."

The voice cast of the film features Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, and many more.

Elemental is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes