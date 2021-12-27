'Archive 81' cast list: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi and others star in Netflix series

Fresh into the new year, Archive 81 will be one of the first horror additions to Netflix's catalog. The series has been created by aficionados in horror genres including James Wan, Rebecca Thomas, Rebecca Sonnenshine, and Paul Harris Boardman.

Archive 81 is all set to be released on Netflix on January 14, 2022. It is based on a found-footage horror podcast of the same name by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell. The eight-episode long series revolves around archivist Dan Turner, who reconstructs the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras and gets exceedingly drawn into her investigation.

Take a look at the cast of Archive 81 ahead of its release, which features alums from some well-known TV shows and movies.

The cast of 'Archive 81': Talented yet underrated actors join hands in this supernatural horror series

1) Mamoudou Athie as Dan Turner

Mamoudou Athie is a Mauritanian-American actor and producer. He will play the role of archivist Dan Turner in Archive 81. He is best known for his roles in the films The Circle (2017), The Front Runner (2018), Unicorn Store (2017), Underwater (2020), and Uncorked (2020). He also starred in television series The Get Down (2016-2017) and Sorry for Your Loss (2018-2019).

2) Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras

Dina Shihabi is a multi-ethnic Arab-European actress. She became known through her lead role as Dig 301 in Altered Carbon (2020). She has also appeared in shows such as Madam Secretary (2016), Marvel's Daredevil (2018), Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (2018), and Ramy (2019). In Archive 81, she will play the role of bygone documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras.

3) Matt McGorry as Mark

Matt McGorry is an American actor who became recognized through his breakout role as a recurring character in the Netflix dramedy series Orange is the New Black (2013). In 2014, he achieved further fame as a series regular on the ABC legal drama series How To Get Away With Murder, wherein he played the role of Asher Millstone. In Archive 81, he will be seen playing the supporting role of Mark.

4) Martin Donovan as Virgil

Martin Donovan is an American actor who appeared in fourteen episodes of Showtime television series Weeds. He has had a long and fruitful collaboration with director Hal Hartley, appearing in many of his films such as Trust (1990), Surviving Desire (1991), Simple Men (1992), Amateur (1994), Flirt (1995), and The Book of Life (1998). He also appeared in Christopher Nolan's Insomnia (2002) and Tenet (2020). In Archive 81, Donovan will be seen playing the supporting role of Virgil.

5) Julia Chan as Anabelle

Julia Chan, also known as Julia Taylor Ross, is an English actress and television host. She is best known for her role as Sophia in the horror film Silent House (2011), Dr. Maggie Lin in the TV series Saving Hope (2012-2017), and as Pepper Smith in The CW series Katy Keene (2020). She also served as the co-host of The Great Canadian Baking Show during its first two seasons. In Archive 81, she will play the supporting role of Anabelle.

