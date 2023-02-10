"Took them long enough": Zootopia fans excited as Disney announces new sequel

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently confirmed that a sequel for Zootopia is currently in the works, and fans of the movie are overjoyed by the announcement. Disney is also developing sequels for Frozen and Toy Story.

The 2016 film, which received praise for its screenplay, animation, voice acting, subject matter, and music, had record-breaking box office numbers in several countries. It also earned a worldwide gross of over $1 billion compared to a budget of $150 million.

The movie is often considered one of the greatest animated motion pictures ever, and fans have been begging for a sequel for ages. Fans are saying that it took them way too long to make the sequel.

A fan's reaction to the announcement of Zootopia's sequel (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens are pleased to hear that Zootopia's 7-year wait is about to end

The 2016 film was named among the top ten best films of 2016 by the American Film Institute and received Best Animated Feature at the 89th Academy Awards, among numerous other honors. Disney+ also made a spinoff series called Zootopia+, released on November 9, 2022.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Gigachad memes have become an internet phenomenon and have earned a reputation that they can be used in any situation, and this wasn't any different. One user posted it and confirmed he would watch the sequel in theaters. Fans also want to see rapper Pitbull voice DJ Pitbull because that would be apt, while one was glad that the comics were getting adopted.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

A user posted a picture of Flash, the sloth, from the first film and said that this was a moment of happiness, while another said that he had seen Zootopia in his class and is glad that a sequel is getting made. Mammals were abundant in the previous film, but there weren't any reptiles. One fan said he would like to have some snakes and lizards in the sequel.

One fan posted a gif of Jason Bateman, who played Nick in the 2016 movie, while another said he had longed for a sequel for 7 years. They even said this would have happened long ago but are intrigued that it's finally happening.

What is Zootopia about?

The official synopsis of the film, according to its trailer on YouTube, reads,

"The modern mammal metropolis of Zootopia is a city like no other. Comprised of habitat neighborhoods like ritzy Sahara Square and frigid Tundratown, it’s a melting pot where animals from every environment live together—a place where no matter what you are, from the biggest elephant to the smallest shrew, you can be anything."

It continues,

"But when rookie Officer Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) arrives, she discovers that being the first bunny on a police force of big, tough animals isn’t so easy. Determined to prove herself, she jumps at the opportunity to crack a case, even if it means partnering with a fast-talking, scam-artist fox, Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman), to solve the mystery"

Released in 2016, Zootopia became the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, earning over $1 Billion worldwide. The film starred Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as Nicholas P. "Nick" Wilde, Idris Elba as Chief Bogo, Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether, Nate Torrence as Benjamin Clawhauser, Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps, Don Lake as Stu Hopps and numerous others.

It was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore and is based on a screenplay by Jared Bush and Phil Johnston.

Poll : 0 votes