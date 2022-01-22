'Ozark' Season 4 takeaway: A dreadful cliffhanger at the beginning

The long-awaited Ozark Season 4, Part 1, was launched on Netflix on January 21 with seven jaw-dropping episodes. Since the arrival of its fourth season, the critically acclaimed crime-drama show starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney has created a lot of positive buzz among viewers.

Over the years, Ozark, a crime drama series, has become a fan-favorite for its captivating plots and unexpected turn of events. The suspensefully sturdy story, the mesmerizing acting, and the exceptional direction in the fourth season of the series makes it even more arresting.

'Ozark' Season 4: Takeaways

Brace yourself as the plot thickens

It is no longer a game of survival, and it has turned into a game of power. With the ruthless murder of Helen Pierce by the orders of Omar Navarro, Marty and Wendy Byrde are now at the top of the power pyramid.

And as they have Ruth, Darlene, and the FBI watching them like hawks, waiting for them to make just one mistake, being at the top becomes distressful for them.

Meanwhile, Ben's murder by the orders of his sister Wendy weighs heavily on Ruth as she starts to work with Darlene Snell. Jonah starts drifting away from his family after knowing her mother's heartless actions.

As part 1 of season 4 nears its end, viewers find both Byrdes and Ruth wanting to leave Ozark behind. But an unexpected death changes the course of the drama.

Alarming cliffhanger at the beginning

Season 4 of Ozark ends pretty dramatically with Ruth rushing to take revenge for the murder of her cousin Wyatt, leaving the audience in the dark about what happens next. But what heavily affects viewers' minds is another crucial unanswered question from this season of the Netflix crime-drama series: What will happen to the Byrdes?

Season 4 begins with the Byrde family getting into a horrific car accident. After that, the series shows the events before the accident took place, giving the audience a cliffhanger at the beginning itself

What happened to the Byrdes after the accident? Did they make it? Was it just an accident, though? Or was it a pre-planned murder attempt made to look like an accident on the surface?

It looks like keeping the viewers on their toes while watching the show was not enough for the showrunners, and they want to keep them in a state of frightful suspense until the subsequent part releases, as these questions remain unanswered even after part 1 of season 4 ends.

Don't forget to watch Season 4 Part 1, streaming on Netflix from January 21.

