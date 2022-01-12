'Undercover' Season 3: Ending Explained

Undercover Season 3, the Belgian-Dutch crime drama series, has arrived on 10 January 2022 on Netflix. With its arrival, it has started to create a lot of buzz among fans as arguably the most intensely woven season of the series.

Thrillingly unexpected events unfolding one after another is what keeps viewers on their toes as this season of Undercover comes closer to its end. Let's jump into the ending part and try to slay all the easter eggs.

The Ending of Undercover Season 3 Explained

The rage in Leyla's eyes

In the last episode of season 3 we find Leyla on the verge of breaking down as she fights her biggest dilemma. She finally decides to run away along with her children, leaving her husband, the new ganglord Serkan, behind as she realizes the gravity of the troubles awaiting her. Will she trust Peter? Now that's the question that fuels the viewers' anticipation even more.

We start to feel for Leyla as she falls into the trap laid by Bob and the police force. Leyla and Serkan get arrested as their illegal kingdom collapses, thanks to Bob. But the last look on Leyla's face while facing the wall denotes the rage and thirst for revenge. Will it bring a tempest for Bob in the future? Only time will tell.

The children of the Buluts

Leyla and Serkan's children are seen being taken into the care system. But when Bob inquires about them to Patrick, it raises a spark of doubt about the fact. Will they stay in the care facility for longer or is something else waiting for them? Maybe a new journey, as Bob seems to care about them quite a lot.

The 'A list'

Bob's plan to lure Ferry one last time turns successful as he uses Leyla's 'A List' of customers as the final bait. But will the list serve any other purpose for the future of the show? Until the last minute, Leyla is seen protecting the list. She is not ready to give it up. When she gets to know about Peter's betrayal she tries to burn it down. However, Bob grabs it at the correct time and saves most of it and sends a picture of an important list to Ferry. Was it just bait for Ferry or will it be something more?

Bob and Ferry both get their turns to end each other but they both choose differently, giving a satisfactory and just ending to Undercover Season 3. Forgiving each other for the past mistakes and giving each other the chance to live freely without fear is what makes the ending special. It establishes a positive tone even in the darkest world of violence and danger. A sense of relief is felt as we see Bob, standing on the bridge, throwing his gun away.

What will Ferry do?

After the final showdown between the two leads, Bob is seen returning to his family and resuming his family life while Ferry is seen in his old cooking lab, sitting in a distressfully peaceful manner. So, what's next for Ferry? Will he finally quit his old life and start afresh or is it the beginning of something more violent? Another crucial question remains and that is will Bob finally get back his peaceful life or a new intriguing case await him? Now, that's something viewers can look forward to.

Don't forget to watch Undercover Season 3 on Netflix.

