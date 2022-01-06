'The Wasteland' ending explained: What happens to Diego and his mother? 

Netflix's most recent horror flick, The Wasteland, has dropped today and it looks like a promising watch for the new year. The much-awaited Spanish horror is a psychological thriller that strikes all the right chords.

Blending abject horror with bone-chilling thrills, the film is also brimming with strong acting from Inma Cuesta and Roberto Alamo.

'The Wasteland' summarised

The Wasteland is based in the 19th century. Surviving in the middle of nowhere, the film follows a family of three as their lives are disrupted when a supernatural creature wreaks havoc.

Diego lived a peaceful life with his parents. However, a feeling of impending doom would always pervade their lives due to the possibility of unknown monstrosity lurking near the horizon.

When a wounded and battered man turned up afloat in the stream, the family's life changed forever. Diego's father leaves his son and wife to venture beyond safe territory in search of the man's family.

Diego spent his days with his mother in anticipation of his father's return, while the much feared 'beast' drew nearer. Armed with a shotgun and an array of knives, will Diego and his mother be able to defeat the beast in The Wasteland?

Ending explained

With every passing day, the beast would draw closer to their house and Diego's mother would keep vigil with the shotgun. However, the stress took over and she was driven towards insanity.

Now it was all on Diego to keep his mother safe and protect themselves from the beast who had managed to enter their house.

It was revealed that the beast only wanted Diego's mother. So she sat at the table with him while urging Diego to go to the outhouse. Once he was out, Diego's mother locked the door so that the beast wouldn't go after her son.

Diego managed to break down the door but by then it was too late. The beast had already hurt his mother. He distracts the former by firing the last bullet of his shotgun so he can reach his mother and drag her out of the house, to safety.

But before that, he sets the house on fire with the hope that the beast dies. Little Diego carries his mother to the stream on a cartwheel but it is too late now. She was already dead. Poor Diego set her afloat. Without any of his parents alive or anyone to turn to, he is left alone in the world.

Watch The Wasteland on Netflix now.

