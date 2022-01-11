'Undercover' Season 3: 5 major takeaways from the Netflix series

Undercover, the Belgian-Dutch crime drama series, is back on Netflix for its third season with a more promising plot and intensely woven scenes that will keep fans hooked until the end.

Season 3 begins with the murder of an undercover agent while he was on a mission to find the mole in the police force. This sets the tone for the rest of the season - putting a stop to the new reigning king and queen of the ecstasy world, Serkan and Leyla Bulut.

Undercover Season 3: Back to the grind for Bob Lemmens

Ex-cop Bob is back with an emerging and expensive court case, as well as possible prison time, while Ganglord Ferry returns from jail only to find that he has been replaced by the Buluts, a Dutch-Turkish married couple.

Bob is given an offer by Patrick Diericks that he can't refuse. To keep his side of the bargain, he goes undercover again to hunt down the traitor inside the Bulut's gang, not knowing that an encounter with his old nemesis awaits him.

The game changes as they now have to work together to destroy the ecstasy empire of the Buluts.

1) More screen time for Ferry

This season fans get to see more of Ferry and a very interesting insight into his personal world, which ultimately makes for good screen time. The comfortably uneasy chemistry between the two leads makes the whole plot much more intense. The verbal exchanges between them portray several instances of past seasons, showing that nothing has been forgotten.

2) Trust issues

All events in Season 3 heavily depend on whether there is trust between the concerned parties. Spoken words and instincts, that's what each character follows while making any move for better or for worse.

3) Leyla: A strong female character

Leyla Bulut has been portrayed as a strong-minded boss-lady who does not look back before calling a shot. When she realizes that her safety, as well that that of her children, is at stake, she does not hesitate to take the toughest decision of leaving her husband behind.

4) Family: That's all matters

Both Ferry and Bob are left quite vulnerable throughout the third season of Undercover. While Ferry is unable to forget what his family has gone through, Bob is highly protective of his growing family and will do anything to ensure their safety. This vulnerability also changes the entire dynamic between them in the end.

5) Choosing mercy over revenge

The last episode of Season 3 brings Bob and Ferry face-to-face in the most intense scene of the entire season where they both get the turn to choose. It is a treat for viewers to watch both of them work out their dilemma and choose to leave the past behind.

Edited by Danyal Arabi