'There's Someone Inside Your House' full cast: Meet Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin and others from the upcoming Netflix horror flick

There's Someone Inside Your House is Netflix's upcoming slasher horror movie, set to hit the streaming service on 6 October 2021. Being an adaptation of The New York Times bestseller by Stephanie Perkins, the film is bound to leave viewers hooked.

There's Someone Inside Your House: Ensemble cast

The storyline of There's Someone Inside Your House follows a young teen, Makani Young (Sydney Park), who transfers to Nebraska and joins a new high school.

Her world is turned upside down when she learns about the serial killer on the loose targeting her fellow students, especially the ones with major secrets. This leads her to feel terrorized by her own past.

Sydney Park as Makani Young

Leading the movie as the protagonist is Sydney Park, an American actress and comedian who is well known for her work in The Walking Dead, Pretty Little Liars' spinoff The Perfectionists, Instant Mom and The Santa Clarita Diet.

She made her television debut on the teen sitcom That's So Raven after becoming the youngest comedian to occupy the stage at the famous Hollywood Improv (now The Improv).

Théodore Pellerin as Oliver Larsson

Théodore Pellerin is a Canadian actor who stars in the film, There's Someone Inside Your House, as Oliver Larsson. Pellerin has previously starred in Boy Erased, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Never Rarely Sometimes Always and many more shows.

Asjha Cooper as Alex Crisp

Asjha Cooper, an American actress, is known for her roles in Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader, Everybody Wants Some!!, Snowfall and All American. Cooper will portray Alex Crisp in Netflix's There's Someone Inside Your House.

Emilija Baranac as Hailey

Emilija Baranac, a Canadian actress and model, is known for her roles in To All the Boys I've Loved Before films, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Baranac is all set to star as Hailey in Netflix's There's Someone Inside Your House.

Viewers will see many other familiar faces in the cast, including Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar and Markian Tarasuik.

Don't forget to stream There's Someone Inside Your House when it hits Netflix on 6 October 2021.

