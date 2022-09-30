What happened to Iggy Azalea? Rapper suffers on stage injury during U.S. tour with Sean Paul and Pitbull

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has revealed that she likely suffered from a slipped disk in the back after a neck injury on her North American tour. The artist, who has recently been complaining of neck pains, reportedly injured herself during a live performance on September 28 in Michigan.

On Wednesday, Iggy Azalea replied to a fan on Twitter who was seeking an update on how she was.

The I’m So Fancy singer last performed in Bakersfield, California on September 28, 2022. While she has not yet revealed when she will return to the stage, it is still unclear whether Iggy will be replaced by another artist.

However, she did tweet that she was hyped for "tonight's show" on Friday, September 30, which could hint at her taking the stage.

IGGY AZALEA @IGGYAZALEA Im hype for tonight’s show!

The tour, billed as the Can’t Stop Us Now 2022 Tour, is fronted by Pitbull, and supported by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul for select dates. It kicked off on July 28, and is its final leg before its conclusion on October 19, 2022.

Iggy Azalea injured her neck during live performance on tour

Iggy Azalea was injured during her performance in Michigan on September 28, but it was also reported that Azalea had been suffering from neck pain prior to the performance as well.

onecheetah @onecheetah1 @IGGYAZALEA Becareful on that damn stage iggy...your "back" depends on you @IGGYAZALEA Becareful on that damn stage iggy...your "back" depends on you 🙏

However, after her performance, her dance moves aggravated the injury and Azalea complained of neck pain after which she sought treatment.

She shared a health update on Twitter, saying that she'd love to recover from the slip disk so she could wear high heels on stage again.

IGGY AZALEA @IGGYAZALEA

I've performed 36 shows with it but I'd love to recover so I can wear high heels again on stage 🥴🥲

Iggy Azalea had sworn off music in 2021 after facing backlash from fans

In 2021, Iggy Azalea announced that she will be retiring from music. The singer faced backlash for alleged blackfishing following the release of her single, I am the Stripclub.

The term ‘Blackfishing’ is used in reference to white women who pretend to be black through a combination of makeup, traditionally black hairstyles and fashion. Fans speculated that Azalea had attempted to darken her skin tone, for which she received criticism. The singer had however denied the accusations and called them ridiculous.

In August this year, however, the singer announced her return to the music career and said, "I'm coming back" in a lengthy Twitter post.

IGGY AZALEA @IGGYAZALEA A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey.

So if I can't have peace, neither can you.

I'm coming back. Cry about it.

She further added:

“I’m not gonna talk about dates, direction, or anything, just know it’s happening and there will be a budget.”

The artist also shared that she would release everything under her own label, Bad Dreams. Although there have not been many details about the kind of music Azalea would release, she assured her fans that she would release new music in the near future.

