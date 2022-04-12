Pitbull 'Can’t Stop Us Now' Tour ft. Iggy Azalea 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates and more

American rapper and singer Pitbull has announced he Can’t Stop Us Now 2022 tour, slated to begin this May. He will be supported by Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul for select dates. DJs will cover the opening set from Pitbull’s SiriusXM channel Globalization Radio.

The over 50-date tour will start in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 28 and go up the East Coast from Camden, New Jersey, to Bangor, Maine, in early August.

Pitbull @pitbull Excited to announce the #CantStopUsNowTour with @IGGYAZALEA @duttypaul , and the @SiriusXM Globalization DJs! Artist presale begins April 13th @ 10 AM local time - Sign up for access at pitbullmusic.com/tour Excited to announce the #CantStopUsNowTour with @IGGYAZALEA, @duttypaul, and the @SiriusXM Globalization DJs! Artist presale begins April 13th @ 10 AM local time - Sign up for access at pitbullmusic.com/tour. https://t.co/bnlNqACO8L

The artist, known as Mr Worldwide, will make stops in Montreal and Toronto, followed by Omaha, Nebraska, in August and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on August 19.

The tour will cover Milwaukee, St. Louis and Oklahoma City and southwestern cities in Texas, Albuquerque, followed by Phoenix and California in September.

The final leg of Pitbull's tour will take place in El Paso on October 2, making stops at Forth Worth, New Orleans, Nashville, and Orlando. The tour will conclude in Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live on October 19.

Tickets for 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now trek goes on sale to the general public at 10:00 am local on Friday, April 15, via Ticketmaster. Fans can also access presale tickets by registering early on Pitbull’s official website. The tickets are priced from $128 and will go over $275.

Pitbull Can’t Stop Us Now 2022 tour dates

May 27 – Scottsdale, AZ at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort

May 28 – Laughlin, NV at Laughlin Event Center

July 28 – Raleigh, NC, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

July 29 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live *

July 30 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium *

July 31 – Darien Lake, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater *

August 02 – Camden, NJ at Waterfront Music Pavilion *

August 03 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 05 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

August 06 – Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

August 09 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center *

August 11 – Bangor, ME, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre *

August 12 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre *

August 13 – Toronto, ON, at Budweiser Stage *

August 17 – Omaha, NE at Baxter Arena *

August 19 – Morrison, CO, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 21 – Des Moines, IA, at Wells Fargo Arena *

August 23 – Cincinnati, OH, at Riverbend Music Center *

August 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, at Blossom Music Center *

August 25 – Highland Park, IL at The Pavilion at Ravinia *

August 26 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

August 28 – St. Paul, MN, at Minnesota State Fair *

August 30 – Grand Rapids, MI, at Van Andel Arena *

August 31 – Clarkston, MI, at Pine Knob Music Theatre *

September 02 – Noblesville, IN, at Ruoff Music Center *

September 03 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL *

September 04 – Oklahoma City, OK, at Paycom Center *

September 08 – Durant, OK, at Choctaw Casino

September 09 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center #

September 10 – Laredo, TX at Sames Auto Arena #

September 11 – Houston, TX at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman #

September 14 – Albuquerque, NM, at Isleta Amphitheater #

September 16 – Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino #

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino #

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ, at Ak-Chin Pavilion #

September 21 – Chula Vista, CA, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

September 22 – Irvine, CA, at FivePoint Amphitheater #

September 24 – San Jose, CA, at SAP Center #

September 25 – Corning, CA at The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA, at Hollywood Bowl

September 29 – Bakersfield, CA, at Mechanics Bank Arena #

September 30 – Sparks, NV, at Nugget Event Center

October 02 – El Paso, TX at UTEP Don Haskins Center #

October 05 – Fort Worth, TX at DICKIES ARENA #

October 06 – New Orleans, LA, at Smoothie King Center #

October 07 – Pelham, AL at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre #

October 09 – Nashville, TN, at Bridgestone Arena #

October 11 – Savannah, GA, at Enmarket Arena #

October 12 – Columbia, SC, at Colonial Life Arena #

October 13 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheater #

October 15 – Ft Myers, FL at Hertz Arena *

October 16 – Orlando, FL at Amway Center *

October 19 – Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live

* = w/ Iggy Azalea

# = w/ Sean Paul

More about Pitbull

Pitbull's single Give Me Everything became his first US number-one single in 2011. (Image vi Instagram / @pitbull)

Pitbull began his career in the early 2000s with reggaeton, Latin hip hop, and crunk music as his main genres. He released his debut album M.I.A.M.I. in 2004. His breakthrough hit single I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho), from his fourth album, Rebelution (2009), peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number four on the UK Singles Chart.

Post-2010, Pitbull emerged as a pop artist and released hit numbers, including Give Me Everything from Planet Pit in 2011, which became his first US number-one single, Timber featuring Kesha and Feel this moment featuring Christina Augilera from Global Warming: Meltdown in 2013.

He also performed the song We Are One (Ole Ola) with Jennifer Lopez, the official theme of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

