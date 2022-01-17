5 rarest Free Fire bundles like Hip Hop bundle in 2022

The assortment of items and customization options in Garena Free Fire is unmatched compared to most contemporary games. Gamers can use various skins for loot boxes, bikes, cars, gloo walls, backpacks, and pets. However, character outfits are among the most coveted items.

Most bundles get introduced via Elite Pass, the Lucky Royale, or some special event, and they are available for a limited period. Many outfit sets become a part of the in-game store after their re-introduction, while some return only through special events. Hence, the bundles from the latter category often become rare.

Garena Free Fire: Listing the rarest character bundles like Hip Hop outfit set

The Hip Hop outfit set has been one of the rarest Free Fire character bundles ever. It was introduced during the Elite Pass Season 2 and has not properly returned to the game since then.

Much like the Hip Hop outfit set, many other bundles have become rare over time and are hardly seen during matches despite their popularity.

The five rarest bundles like Hip Hop bundle are:

1) Bunny Warrior bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Bunny Warrior (Mask)

Bunny Warrior (Top)

Bunny Warrior (Bottom)

Bunny Warrior (Shoes)

The Bunny Warrior bundle with a rabbit's face was an instant hit due to its unique design and the use of colors. Its first Free Fire appearance was part of the "Draw a Bunny" event a long time ago. Although it returned through a special event, the bundle has remained one of the rarest.

2) Sakura bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Oni Mask

Way of the Bushido (Top)

Bushido Bottom

Bushido Footwear

The Sakura bundle is one of the older bundles in the game and quite hard to find during matches as only a few players own it. Like the Hip Hop bundle, Garena introduced this outfit set via the Elite Pass, and it was a Season 1 bundle claimed by most older users.

3) Cobra Rage bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Cobra Rage (Head)

Cobra Rage (Mask)

Cobra Rage (Top)

Cobra Rage (Bottom)

Cobra Rage (Shoes)

The Cobra Rage bundle was introduced to Free Fire in February 2021 and amassed popularity during its limited stay. It came with four variants that flaunted some impressive VFX, while the bundles also boasted special emotes.

However, upon removal, the Cobra Rage bundles became one of the rarest outfit sets, which led to their recent return.

4) Papercut bundles

Outfits in the bundles:

Papercut (Top)

Papercut (Bottom)

Papercut (Shoes)

Papercut (Mask)

In May 2021, Garena introduced four Papercut bundles via the Safari Riot Incubator in Free Fire. The look of cardboard-made animals made all four bundles stand out.

The variations included Zebra, Tiger, Gators, and Grizzly, which were claimed by fewer gamers than expected. Hence, upon removal, the Papercut bundles became rare.

5) Cyber Bunny bundle

Outfits in the bundle:

Cyber Bunny (Head)

Cyber Bunny (Mask)

Cyber Bunny (Top)

Cyber Bunny (Bottom)

Cyber Bunny (Shoes)

The Treasure Vault event in April 2021 brought the Cyber Bunny bundle that boasted futuristic looks. The smooth design with bunny eyes on the head enhanced its overall look, which prompted many users to unlock it.

However, the bundle has become one of the rarest since its unavailability in Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer