5 best Free Fire bundles like Cobra Rage in 2021

Character bundles are among the most popular aspects of Garena Free Fire. The game has a long lineup of character outfits that vary from being realistic to flaunting mystical features. Despite the price of character cosmetics, their craze is unmatched among fans.

The Cobra Rage bundle is one such character outfit that became one of the most anticipated items before its in-game arrival. The fan-favorite character bundle was introduced in February, with four color options and additional features like VFX and emotes.

Although the Cobra Rage bundle keeps making in-game returns, players can also look at the following five equally good outfits.

Cobra Rage bundle in Free Fire: Listing the top five outfits like the fan-favorite bundle

1) Galaxy Dino bundle

Blue Dino bundle (Image via 2B Gamer/YouTube)

There are six Galaxy Dino bundles in Free Fire, and each one of them is popular among fans. They were introduced as a Free Fire Incubator and have made a few returns.

Although these legendary character outfits are among the rarest ones in Free Fire, fans can hope for their return in the future through a special event.

2) Criminal bundle

Green Criminal bundle (Image via PRO NATION/YouTube)

Criminal bundles are another rare outfit featured on this list, and among them, the Green one is the rarest. They also boast variety in colors, just like the Cobra Rage bundle, and have remained in demand since their removal from the game.

3) Sakura bundle

Sakura bundle (R) {Image via Garena}

The developers unveiled the Sakura bundle in Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 1. It has been one of the oldest bundles while being wildly popular among seasoned players and newbies alike.

Therefore, the Sakura bundle has been re-introduced in Free Fire time and again.

4) Golden Threat bundle (Spider's Nest incubator)

Golden Threat bundle in the middle (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced the Golden Threat bundle through the Spider's Nest incubator back in July 2019. It also has multiple color variants and a breath-taking design, just like Cobra Rage, but it doesn't boast similar popularity.

Anyhow, the Golden Threat bundle is still among the most beautiful packs in the game that flaunts a futuristic look.

5) Samurai bundles (Blood Moon Incubators)

Noble Samurai bundle (Image via Ankur Sharma/YouTube)

Samurai bundles are the final entry on this list that are very similar to Cobra Rage bundles in terms of variety and popularity. Multiple variants of the popular bundle were part of the Blood Moon Incubator with the Empress bundles.

Samurai bundles also have some exclusive emotes and special effects, much like other bundles.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and purely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer