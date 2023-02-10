Toy Story fans demand Woody's return in new sequel

Toy Story is coming back for a fifth time. Walt Disney’s recently reinstated CEO Bob Iger recently confirmed that the sequel is “in the works” before adding that other details will be shared “soon.”

The announcement comes four years after Toy Story 4 was released and a year after the spin-off prequel film within a film, Lightyear, premiered. As soon as the update became public, fans of the media franchise emphasized that without Woody, who bid goodbye in the earlier film, Toy Story 5 would seem incomplete.

Notably, the franchise has birthed five CGI-animated films, starting in 1995, followed by three sequels in 1999, 2010, and 2019. The spin-off, Lightyear, was released last year.

The four original films were commercially successful and earned a combined $3.03 billion, but Lightyear underperformed at the ticket window. Captain America star Chris Evans voiced the titular character in Lightyear, while Tom Hanks and Tim Allen led Toy Story films.

"Reunite Woody with Andy": Fans react to Toy Story 5 announcement

Upcoming Disney sequels:- Frozen lll- Toy Story 5- Inside Out 2- Zootopia 2Will you be watching? What are your thoughts?

During Disney’s Q1 earnings call with investors on Wednesday, February 8, Iger shared about the animated sequels that are being planned. He said:

“Today I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootopia…We’ll have more to share about these productions soon, but this is a great example of how we’re leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises.”

This update left many confused who wondered how the fifth part would proceed without Sheriff Woody Pride, aka Woody (Hanks), and demanded his return. Several also asked what the need for a fifth film was since the last movie had an almost-perfect ending.

Did Tim Allen confirm Woody's return?

Tim Allen, who voiced the main character of Buzz Lightyear, dropped a hint early on Thursday, February 9, about Woody and Lightyear’s return. He took to Twitter and wrote:

“See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

A tweet by the longtime franchise voice actor might provide relief to fans, but confirmation about the plot is still awaited. To recall, Woody’s departure in the fourth part was an emotional climax for viewers, and the next installment may attempt to remove that lump from their throats.

It can explore Woody’s search for the owners of toys Bunny, Ducky, Duke, and Giggle, or may also focus on a separate protagonist altogether. But given how popular Lightyear and Woody are, this arc seems like a distant possibility.

