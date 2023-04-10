"Mario made that in one week": Fans engage in Twitter war after John Wick: Chapter 4 crosses $300 million at box office

John Wick: Chapter 4 has earned more than $304 million across the globe since its release last month, recent reports state. Starring Keanu Reeves as the titular character, the sleek actioner hit theaters on March 24, 2023, quite close to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has hauled up $377 million worldwide after it was released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The animated feature received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, but the audience gave it a much warmer welcome. Reviewers praised the film’s computer animation, musical score, and overall tone, among other things.

Based on Nintendo’s very popular Mario video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes three decades after the commercial and critical 1993 live-action film failed to meet expectations.

The general thumbs-up has helped the new film earn $377 million worldwide in four days. On the other hand, John Wick: Chapter 4's $304 million collection across the globe comes a fortnight after its theatrical premiere.

This difference in collections and time periods has pushed fans of both movies to engage in a Twitter brawl, with many comparing the pace at which the box office feats were achieved.

Apart from Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Chris Pratt as the titular character, the cast of the fantasy adventure comedy includes the voices of Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, among others.

Charles Martinet, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, and Jessica DiCicco as Yellow Toad complete the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It's The Super Mario Bros. Movie v/s John Wick: Chapter 4 for fans on Twitter

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in cinema halls on Friday, March 24, 2023. On its debut weekend, the fourth part of the money-spinning action thriller franchise managed a global tally of a solid $137.5 million. A fortnight later, the Lionsgate neo-noir revenge drama collected $304.1 million.

In comparison, The Super Mario Bros. Movie clocked in at a worldwide toll of $377.6 million within four days of its theatrical premiere. This gave Mario fans an impetus to bring down John Wick: Chapter 4 and hail the fresh launch on Twitter.

There were, however, some neutral users who pointed out that the difference in certification is also a big contributing factor in deciding the box office collection. In other words, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a family outing, while John Wick: Chapter 4 has a Restricted or R-certification, meaning that children under the age of 17 need to be accompanied by an adult to watch the Chad Stahelski-directorial.

John Wick: Chapter 4 received mostly encouraging reviews

John Wick: Chapter 4 was crafted on a stunning budget of $90-100 million and was hailed for its powerful performances, mind-bogglingly well-choreographed action sequences, sharp dialogs, stylish sets, and intelligent shots. Keanu Reeves aside, the Chapter 4 cast comprised:

Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King

The late Lance Reddick as Charon, New York-based Continental Hotel’s concierge

Ian McShane as Winston Scott, New York-based Continental Hotel’s manager, and Wick’s friend

The new members included Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Scott Adkins.

