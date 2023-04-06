The Super Mario Bros. Movie vs John Wick Chapter 4 box office battle: 3 reasons why Chris Pratt's film may win

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. It has received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the film's animation, overall tone, and musical score, among numerous other things.

One of the film's major competitors is Keanu Reeves' hit action flick, John Wick: Chapter 4, which has been rocking at the box office, recently grossing $250 million globally. However, The Super Mario Bros. Movie could prove to be an even bigger success for a few reasons. Take a look at some of them:

3 reasons why The Super Mario Bros. Movie could surpass Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 at the box office

1) Easter weekend advantage

A clear advantage that Chris Pratt's film has is that it was released a couple of days before the long Easter weekend. As per The Hollywood Reporter, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is aiming for a $128+ million 5-day opening collection.

On the other hand, as per Collider, John Wick: Chapter 4 made only $73.5 million domestically and $137 million globally. This could play a pivotal role in the two movies' box office battle, and it'll be interesting to see how much money the Chris Pratt movie will make.

2) The nostalgia factor

Another important factor that could determine The Super Mario Bros. Movie's fate at the box office is nostalgia. Mario is a beloved video game franchise that enjoys a significant fan following around the world. So the movie targets a much wider audience compared to John Wick: Chapter 4.

While this is not the first-ever Mario film, the 1993 live-action flick was a commercial failure. This means that the movie is also free from the burden of comparisons and hype, as viewers might see it as the first film in the franchise.

John Wick: Chapter 4 already had huge expectations, thanks to the massive critical and commercial success of the franchise's previous films. The first John Wick movie was released in 2014, and it was a huge commercial hit while garnering praise from critics. Since then, three sequels, including John Wick 4, have come out, and all have become massively successful.

3) Chris Pratt's Marvel effect

Perhaps one of the biggest advantages that The Super Mario Bros. Movie has is that it can also attract Marvel fans, thanks to lead actor Chris Pratt. Pratt, who voices the lead character of Mario in the movie, is one of the biggest names in MCU who continues to remain active in the franchise.

The actor has essayed the role of Star-Lord in the MCU, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also set to reprise his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is expected to be released in theaters in the US on May 5, 2023.

So a huge chunk of Marvel fans might also be interested in the animated film, which could significantly boost The Super Mario Bros. Movie's box office collection compared to John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are currently playing in theaters.

