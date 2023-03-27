John Wick: Chapter 4 - How much money did Keanu Reeves' action film make over the March 27 weekend?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is going ballistic at the box office. The fourth installment of the money-spinning action thriller franchise managed to clock a global tally of an impressive $137.5 million on its debut weekend. This is almost $15-30 million more than the projected $100-$115 million score worldwide.

When it comes to the domestic circuit, John Wick: Chapter 4 earned $73.5 million against the estimated gross of $65–70 million. This is the best opening for the series and Lionsgate since the pandemic.

John Wick: Chapter 4, made on a stellar budget of $90-100 million, had a lot of expectations riding on it. Serving as a continuation of three highly successful parts, the sleek actioner collected rave reviews upon its release and left viewers on a magical high with its mind-bogglingly well-choreographed action sequences, strong performances, sharp dialogs, stylish sets, and intelligent shots.

The $137.5 million collection worldwide means John Wick: Chapter 4 has already crossed its breakeven point and is well inching close to being a very profitable venture.

Starring Keanu Reeves in the titular character, John Wick 4 was directed by his The Matrix franchise stunt double Chad Stahelski. The Lionsgate-backed flick hit cinema halls on Friday, March 24, 2023.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in 71 centers internationally

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in 3,895 theaters in the United States and Canada, from where it pocketed $73.5 million. Meanwhile, from the 71 international venues, the fresh launch earned $64 million, bringing the worldwide toll to $137.5 million.

The UK, Germany, Australia, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, India, France, Taiwan, and the Philippines are the top ten contributors to the massive haul of the Baba Yaga-led (nickname of John Wick) venture.

Lauding the “superb opening,” movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross said:

“Each of the John Wick sequels has shown big growth. It’s outstanding.”

When the first part was released in 2014, it opened to a modest $14.4 million, which shot up to $92 million for John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017). And then the third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, arrived, which earned a handsome $171 million on its debut weekend. Given this, the growth of the franchise is indeed remarkable.

Apart from Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 starred original members Laurence Fishburne, the late Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and new members like Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and Scott Adkins.

Is a fifth part coming?

While in Chapter 4, a gravely wounded Wick seemingly succumbs to wounds and is buried, his body is never shown, giving rise to the obvious questioning of his demise and speculations of a fifth part.

Dodging the real bullet, Chad Stahelski optimistically told Deadline recently:

“As for John Wick, you will never [hear] Keanu or I say, we’re done. We’re proud of what we’ve done, flattered people want to see more, and we want to continue that and will be there to help out. What Lionsgate decides to do with the properties is up to them.”

Meanwhile, Reeves told TotalFilm in January this year that John Wick 5 will depend on the success of Chapter 4. Further, there was a Marvel-esque post-credit scene in Chapter 4, but no “John Wick will return” claim. In either case, we can expect an update on the fifth part soon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently running in theaters.

