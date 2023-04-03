Marvel fans compare "dark" Secret Invasion trailer with Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Ever since the new trailer for Secret Invasion was released, it has become a subject of discussion on Twitter. The highly-anticipated MCU series centers around Nicky Fury and Talos as they try to prevent the sinister Skrulls from infiltrating the Earth.

The show features Samuel Jackson in the lead role as Nick Fury, along with various others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by Kyle Bradstreet.

Many fans have been praising the trailer's overall tone and aesthetics, with several mentioning that it's similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. One user described the trailer as ''dark and serious,'' whilst comparing it to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Shadow Knight @ShadowKnightDK Secret Invasion is definitely following a dark and serious tone like Captain America The Winter Soldier Secret Invasion is definitely following a dark and serious tone like Captain America The Winter Soldier https://t.co/4srIW7VyJP

Twitter draws parallels between trailers for Secret Invasion and Captain America: Winter Soldier

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Secret Invasion. The biggest talking point is the comparison with Captain America: Winter Soldier, as many fans have expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the show.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Thomas Smithers @_ThomasSmithers

youtube.com/watch?v=Tp_YZN… Ngl. I got some winter soldier vibes from this and I love it! I'll be checking it out. I just hope it's good! Ngl. I got some winter soldier vibes from this and I love it! I'll be checking it out. I just hope it's good!youtube.com/watch?v=Tp_YZN…

Edward Douglas @EDouglasWW Secret Invasion looks amazing, like a return to form of Captain America: The Winter Soldier... and check out who directed 6 of the episodes... Thomas Bezucha, who directedThe Family Stone??! Secret Invasion looks amazing, like a return to form of Captain America: The Winter Soldier... and check out who directed 6 of the episodes... Thomas Bezucha, who directedThe Family Stone??!

Sopo! @sopolope The Cap Winter Soldier vibes from that Secret Invasion trailer gives me hope The Cap Winter Soldier vibes from that Secret Invasion trailer gives me hope

noe @rmrznoe24 The tone in Secret Invasion is giving The Winter Soldier vibes The tone in Secret Invasion is giving The Winter Soldier vibes 👀

Looksharplivesmart @Looksharplives1 Ok so this Secret Invasion show is giving off some Captain America Winter Soldier spy espionage thriller vibes and I'm all here for it @DisneyPlus Ok so this Secret Invasion show is giving off some Captain America Winter Soldier spy espionage thriller vibes and I'm all here for it @DisneyPlus

ز @zarsarchive the secret invasion trailer is giving winter soldier vibes🤭 the secret invasion trailer is giving winter soldier vibes🤭

💖shawnthesheep💖 @shawnye__ Winter soldier is my favorite MCU film so I feel like I’ll really like Secret Invasion based on the conspiracy and espionage vibe I got from the trailer Winter soldier is my favorite MCU film so I feel like I’ll really like Secret Invasion based on the conspiracy and espionage vibe I got from the trailer

Sandra @Icarus7000 I didn't care about Secret Invasion before but I'll give it a shot. I got some Winter Soldier-vibes from the trailer. That more serious tone would be quite refreshing for the current MCU. And who doesn't like Samuel L. Jackson as the lead? I didn't care about Secret Invasion before but I'll give it a shot. I got some Winter Soldier-vibes from the trailer. That more serious tone would be quite refreshing for the current MCU. And who doesn't like Samuel L. Jackson as the lead?

Captain America: Winter Soldier tells the story of Steve Rogers, who teams up with another Avenger and Black Widow to deal with a dangerous assassin known as the Winter Soldier.

The film was released back in 2014, and was a massive commercial and critical hit, with many praising its overall dark and somber tone, unlike other MCU movies and shows. It is now widely regarded as one of the most popular superhero movies of the last decade. Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in the nation's capital as he tries to adjust to modern times. An attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague throws Rogers into a web of intrigue that places the whole world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and a new ally, the Falcon, Rogers struggles to expose an ever-widening conspiracy, but he and his team soon come up against an unexpected enemy.''

More details about Secret Invasion plot and cast

Secret Invasion tells the story of Nicky Fury, who sets out to stop the dangerous Skrulls from ruining Earth. Here's the official description of the show, according to Marvel:

''Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.''

The show stars Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, and many others portraying key supporting roles.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes