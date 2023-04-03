Marvel fans compare "dark" Secret Invasion trailer with Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Ever since the new trailer for Secret Invasion was released, it has become a subject of discussion on Twitter. The highly-anticipated MCU series centers around Nicky Fury and Talos as they try to prevent the sinister Skrulls from infiltrating the Earth.
The show features Samuel Jackson in the lead role as Nick Fury, along with various others portraying important supporting roles. It is helmed by Kyle Bradstreet.
Many fans have been praising the trailer's overall tone and aesthetics, with several mentioning that it's similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. One user described the trailer as ''dark and serious,'' whilst comparing it to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Twitter draws parallels between trailers for Secret Invasion and Captain America: Winter Soldier
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Secret Invasion. The biggest talking point is the comparison with Captain America: Winter Soldier, as many fans have expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the show.
Captain America: Winter Soldier tells the story of Steve Rogers, who teams up with another Avenger and Black Widow to deal with a dangerous assassin known as the Winter Soldier.
The film was released back in 2014, and was a massive commercial and critical hit, with many praising its overall dark and somber tone, unlike other MCU movies and shows. It is now widely regarded as one of the most popular superhero movies of the last decade. Here's a brief description of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:
''After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in the nation's capital as he tries to adjust to modern times. An attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague throws Rogers into a web of intrigue that places the whole world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and a new ally, the Falcon, Rogers struggles to expose an ever-widening conspiracy, but he and his team soon come up against an unexpected enemy.''
More details about Secret Invasion plot and cast
Secret Invasion tells the story of Nicky Fury, who sets out to stop the dangerous Skrulls from ruining Earth. Here's the official description of the show, according to Marvel:
''Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.''
The show stars Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury along with Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, and many others portraying key supporting roles.
Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on June 21, 2023.