5 top films and TV series coming to Disney+ in April 2023

Disney is one of the streaming services that has caught on very quickly with giants from the past and now boasts an expansive slate that not only consists of a treasure trove of fantasy, animated, and superhero films and shows but also a large variety of content from almost all genres.

Interestingly, part of this successful rise to the top in the streaming world includes Disney's ability to constantly update its slate with even better and more ambitious content. Disney originals like The Mandalorian, which is currently releasing new episodes every week, are the reason behind the widespread appeal of the streaming service.

Like every other month, Disney will once again release a host of new material in April 2023, enough to keep its viewers glued to their screens.

5 Disney+ films and TV shows coming in April 2023

1) Rennervations (all four episodes)

Leading the line this upcoming month is Jeremy Renner's non-fiction television series, Rennervations. The series will follow the actor as he teams up with celebrities from different parts of the world to create something unique in the form of custom-built vehicles to serve particular communities.

His inventions will take him to different places, from the United States to India. It will also feature other celebrities like Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, and Anil Kapoor.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Jeremy Renner teams up with expert builders to acquire large, decommissioned government vehicles and re-imagine them as "mind-blowing creations" that serve kids in communities worldwide."

All four episodes of Rennervations will premiere on April 12, 2023.

2) The Crossover (season premiere)

Disney's upcoming sports drama series The Crossover will have its season premiere on April 4, 2023. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Kwame Alexander, and it follows Josh Bell and JB on their journey to becoming basketball legends from mere basketball players.

The Crossover's premise reads:

"Brothers Josh and JB Bell are considered basketball phenomena, and navigate their lives entering adulthood as well as the growth of their family."

The series will star Jalyn Hall, Amir O'Neil, and Derek Luke, among others.

3) Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy will premiere on Disney+ on April 28, 2023. The film by David Lowery is based on the popular story of Peter Pan. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Wendy, her brothers, and Tinker Bell travel with Peter to the magical world of Neverland, where she encounters an evil pirate captain."

This is one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

4) The Owl House (season 3 premiere)

The Owl House, one of the top-rated animated shows from Disney, is ready to return for its third season on April 9, 2023. The series is created by Dana Terrace.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"When a human girl stumbles upon a portal to another world, she befriends a rebellious witch and a warrior. She soon discovers her dream of becoming a witch and finds herself welcome in a new family."

5) Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (season premiere)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, another addition to the wide lineup of Star Wars shows and films, will premiere on April 26, 2023. The series will focus on the adventures of the Jedi younglings.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Jedi younglings study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way."

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have been eagerly awaiting the release of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures and have high expectations from the upcoming series.

Which series are you waiting for the most? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes