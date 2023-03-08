Jeremy Renner's Rennervations: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

After worrying the entire world about his snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner is set to return to the screens on April 12, 2023, with his new reality docuseries Rennervations.

The four-part docuseries on Disney+ will see the Hawkeye actor participate in an unscripted and candid ride. He will travel to various parts of the world and help communities and people build custom vehicles.

The actor's passion and enthusiasm for custom building cars and the field of mechanics is the primary reason behind this series. Jeremy Renner is already a well-loved figure worldwide, but this hobby-turned-good-work for society will surely make the actor more popular among fans.

When the actor is not doing his battle clothes or is out impressing studios, he is a construction veteran who loves to renovate and repurpose vehicles.

Rennervations will take Jeremy Renner to Nevada, Mexico, Chicago, and India

The very exciting Disney+ series has a fascinating premise and an interesting cast to go along with it. All four episodes of the show will take place in different locations and will consist of different actors to help Renner in his quest to rebuild vehicles and make them usable for communities.

Speaking about the unscripted Rennervations, Renner said:

"I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it."

The first episode will see Jeremy Renner enlist the help of his friend and MCU co-star Anthony Mackie to rebuild a shuttle bus in Nevada. This is the basic format that will be followed in all the episodes. In the first episode, Renner will convert this bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in the actor's hometown.

In the second episode, Sebastián Yatra will join Renner to build a mobile dancing studio in Los Cabos, Mexico. The third episode will bring Vanessa Hudgens to the game as they attempt to build a music studio on wheels for after-school programs in Chicago, Illinois.

The final episode will reportedly see Renner travel to an impoverished part of Rajasthan, India. Renner will also rebuild a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility to supply the local communities with clean water. Slumdog Millionaire's Anil Kapoor will join him.

Rennervations will also have an exceptionally talented team behind it, including Renner’s friend and business partner Rory Millikin, lead mechanic Corey Wardleigh, lead fabricator Rob “Bender” Park, and the build crew members Roxy Bonilla, Justin Self, and Merri Oswald. It will also consist of Akamu “AK” Whatley, Skiland “Ski” Judd, Ryan Gunter, and Nick Socha.

All four episodes of Rennervations will drop together on Disney+ globally.

