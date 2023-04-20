Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts and 4 upcoming sci-fi movie releases to watch out for

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is one of the most exciting upcoming sci-fi movies of 2023. After the trailer was released, science fiction aficionados added this film to their list of must-sees for 2023 due to the captivating visual effects and action sequences it promised.

Moviegoers have long enjoyed science fiction films, and as technology has advanced, these films are now more visually appealing than ever. For fans of science fiction, 2023 seems to be an exciting year with the release of some of the genre's most anticipated films.

Here are four other upcoming sci-fi films fans can watch out for in 2023 if they're excited about the release of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts:

1) Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (June 9, 2023)

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr (known for Creed II), is the sequel to the film Bumblebee (2018) and the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise. The movie is set in 1994 and features a new set of characters, including Maximals, Predacons, and Terracons.

Maximals are the protagonists and Transformers, who transform into animals, while Predacons and Terracons are the antagonists.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts features another version of Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, not seen in the previous installments of the franchise. This new version of Optimus is known as Optimus Primal, and he is a Maximal who transforms into a gorilla. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts also features other Maximals, such as Rhinox, Airazor, and Tigatron, as well as Predacons such as Scourge, Shadow Panther, and Nightbird.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set to be released on June 9, 2023.

2) Dune: Part Two (November 3, 2023)

Dune: Part Two is the second part of the epic science fiction movie Dune, based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

The first part of the movie was released in 2021 and was directed by acclaimed director, Denis Villeneuve (known for Blade Runner: 2049, Arrival, Sicario, and Prisoners).

The film follows the ongoing journey of Paul Antreides, who is united with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks revenge against the conspirators who killed his father and destroyed his family's house.

Dune: Part Two features an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem. The movie also features stunning visuals and a breathtaking score by Hans Zimmer.

3) The Flash (June 16, 2023)

One of the most highly anticipated superhero movies of 2023, The Flash is based on the popular DC comics character of the same name. The movie is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, aka The Flash alongside Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue.

The Flash will adapt the storyline of the flashpoint paradox from the comics which will see Flash team up with other versions of himself from different dimensions to stop a threat that could destroy all of reality. The movie will feature a crossover with Michael Keaton returning as Batman, a role he last played in Batman Returns (1992), and Ben Affleck as Batman, making it the first time the two actors have played Batman in the same movie.

DC fans are extremely anxious to see how this crossover will turn out and if the movie will live up to their expectations.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III (5 May, 2023)

In the third and final installation of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Marvel Studios has hinted at the death of one of the team's beloved characters. While there's no certainty on which character will meet its demise, fans have taken to social media to share their theories and speculations.

Like the first two installations, this movie too will be directed by James Gunn and will feature an ensemble of stars including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, director James Gunn spoke about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol III. He mentioned that the movie will be based on the backstory of Rocket, the anthropomorphic raccoon. Fans are speculating if this and the movie's newly released posters hint towards the beloved character's ultimate demise.

It seems like they will only discover this once the movie is released.

5) Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30, 2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote it with Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp.

The movie features Harrison Ford returning as Indiana Jones, and it is set to be his final appearance as the character. The movie will also feature stars such as Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson among others.

Above all, fans are excited to see the involvement of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her work in Fleabag and Solo: A Star Wars Story, who will be playing a significant role in the movie. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the first and only film in the franchise, which is not directed by Steven Spielberg and does not have a story written by George Lucas. Spielberg and Lucas serve as executive producers for the film instead.

2023 promises to be a thrilling year for sci-fi fans, with the release of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts and many other titles not mentioned here, including Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Meg 2: The Trench, The Marvels, and Blue Beetle, among others.

With spectacular graphics, all-star performances, and intriguing new characters, these upcoming films provide a variety of original and thrilling narratives.

Whether you are a fan of giant robots, interdimensional travel, archaeology, or superheroes, there is something for everyone in these upcoming sci-fi movies. So fans better mark their calendars and get ready for an epic year of science fiction movies along with Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

